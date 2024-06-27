5 New Shopping Opportunities in Southampton Village

Blu Mar is now Il Pellicano at Bijoux, Dennis A. Clark, Courtesy Blu Mar

Southampton Village is one of the oldest communities on the East End, having been settled in 1640, and today it is a popular vacation spot and tourist destination.

The village is home to one of the most walkable downtown areas in the Hamptons, with a plethora of high-end stores, boutiques and restaurants for locals and tourists alike to enjoy.

Among these businesses are five new arrivals, which have just recently opened for business.

New Shopping in Southampton Village

Zimmermann

Australian swimwear/beachwear retailer Zimmerman recently opened a new location at 25 Main Street, Southampton. Everything from bikinis and dresses to sandals and sunglasses and more is available for purchase to help you enjoy the Hamptons’ many beaches in comfort and style.

Madhappy

A new seasonal clothing store has popped up in the village. Madhappy can now be found at 1 Pond Lane, Southampton inside of a white-and-blue art-deco-styled former B&M Automotive car dealership. Described as “clothing for a community of optimists,” Madhappy offers a large variety of vibrantly colored casualwear and sportswear clothing such as hoodies, T-shirts and jeans. The company recently announced on their official Instagram that exclusive in-store items including a “Hamptons exclusive capsule” will be available for sale, as will lattes and food as part of Madhappy’s unique pantry concept.

Il Pellicano at Bijoux

Zach Erdem’s Blu Mar Southampton has been transformed into a Hamptons outpost for two renowned NYC establishments: Italian restaurant Il Pellicano and bar/lounge Bijoux. The dual venue is located at 136 Main Street and touts itself for its authentic cuisine and craft cocktails. Il Pellicano at Bijoux offers a great opportunity to cool down and escape the summer heat with cabanas, bottle service and more.

Peter Millar

Sportswear retailer Peter Millar has opened a store at 5 Main Street, Southampton, which offers a wide variety of functional and fashionable activewear for men and women. The store’s featured styles include polos, golf shoes, dresses, sneakers and much more.

Håndværk

Clothing brand Håndværk just opened its first-ever store in the U.S., conveniently located at 30 Main Street, Southampton. Patrons can peruse a vast selection of men’s and women’s clothing, including chino pants, blazers and formalwear. However, the Southampton store sells more than the ordinary styles that one might expect. According to FashionUnited, it will also sell exclusive in-store items such as Gestalten books and more.