Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Charles Herzfeld, Filmmaker, Writer & Podcaster

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Charles Herzfeld

Episode 186: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Charles Herzfeld, the filmmaker, writer and podcaster known for his work on such Hollywood productions as The Butler, The Departed and Inside Man, as well as more than 100 other broadcast programs and feature films over the past 35 years.

