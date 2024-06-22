The Pridwin BBQ, Fresno's 20th Anniversary & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

The Pridwin

FOODIE NEWS

Calissa in the Hamptons is now offering Sunday brunch throughout the summer! The Greek restaurant will be your favorite Sunday afternoon spot with signature dishes from Executive Chef Alex Tubero such as lemon olive oil pancakes, halloumi gyro with tzatziki, watermelon salad with crumbled feta and the freshest Crudo platter on the East End. Pair your meal with bottomless bubbles or bottomless Veuve Clicquot featuring mimosas, bellinis or straight up for two hours or bottomless Provence Rosé! In addition to delicious brunch, experience the music of the Gipsy Kings with Cristo and Rafael on June 23. From 7–9 p.m., join them for a night of dinner, dancing and live music that gets everyone moving. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

If you’re on Shelter Island this summer, you absolutely have to visit The Pridwin Hotel on Wednesday nights for their weekly Pridwin BBQ. The luxury waterfront hotel with 49 rooms and 16 private cottages is celebrating over 60 years of their weekly barbecues, and there’s a reason it has stood the test of time. Guests can arrive by car and ferry from the North Fork or South Fork, as well as by private boat at one of the property’s two docks on a first-come, first-served basis. Indulge in buffet dinner served on tables dotting the front lawn covered in red and white gingham tablecloths accompanied by stunning water views that are nothing short of spectacular.

Executive Chef Todd Ruiz crafts their buffet menu keeping everyone in the family in mind. American fare from burgers, grilled molasses chicken, smoked prime beef brisket and pulled pork sandwiches to grilled swordfish, clams and mussels mixed with sides such as mac and cheese and hearty salads, in addition to selections from the raw bar. Truly mouthwatering stuff. You have to save room for dessert, as there is a dessert buffet created by Executive Pastry Chef Mary Pisanelli featuring an entire table where she showcases her art with three kinds of pies and cheesecakes, a tiered silver tray holding homemade peanut butter sandies, oatmeal raisin cookies, chocolate chip cookies, brownies and a decadent chocolate cake. Catch the sunset on the lawn in one of their Adirondack chairs and listen to the live music playing in the background. Bonfires are lit at dusk complete with marshmallows for roasting.

These weekly barbecues run through September 4 and are $75 per person, $35 for kids, with wine and an open bar available in addition. Reservations can be made on their website or on OpenTable, as well as by calling the hotel directly.

Fresno is celebrating 20 years of business and wants to offer you 20% off all bottles of wine every Wednesday with the purchase of an entrée starting June 26. They are now open seven days a week beginning at 5:30 p.m. with nightly specials available daily. Enjoy your bottle of wine with menu highlights including their rigatoni bolognese, vegan roasted maitake mushroom, Fresno cataplana, pan-seared Scottish salmon, cazuela roasted halibut, pan-roasted LI Crescent Farm duck breast, grilled marinated prime skirt steak, grilled pork chop or the Fresno burger.

DID YOU KNOW?

Chances are, if you’ve consumed seafood in the last 40 years, you have eaten fish caught by the six longtime friends and fishermen of Inlet Seafood. After putting millions of fish over the dock to be shipped to NYC and ultimately, dispersed around the world, the friends purchased the property they had been leasing and put down the roots of their restaurant. They decided to build Inlet Seafood Restaurant with the idea of cutting out the middlemen and putting fish directly from their boats to your plate. The restaurant was built with the intention to provide a place to grab a warm meal and cold beer after two weeks offshore. A spot for tourists to come and appreciate the breathtaking sunsets and panoramic views of the Block Island Sound. Today, it is that and more. They operate under the principle: “Respect the ocean. Harvest the bounty. Feed the people.” If you’re looking to dive into seafood that was just swimming a few hours ago, this is the place to go.

BITS & BITES

If you’re looking for a quick but delicious meal, check out Kelly’s Cafe & Deli in Southampton! The family-owned business offers a wide variety of bites including gourmet sandwiches, fresh salads, healthy juices, smoothies and more. A fan favorite is their build-your-own quesadillas. Great for on the way to the beach!

Thursday nights just got better at Coche Comedor with Tranquilo Thursdays featuring a new chilaquiles special! Indulge in tortilla chips sauteed in one of their salsas and the chef’s selected topping.

Riverhead Brew House presents Trivia Night with Think Inc. Join them Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. with your smartest friends for free trivia with the purchase of food or drinks.

TownLine BBQ has growlers and curated four packs available to purchase! Grab one on your way to the beach, or on your way home from work.

FOOD QUOTE

“A recipe has no soul. You, as the cook, must bring soul to the recipe.” –Thomas Keller