Recipe: Learn to Make Bistro Été's Local Littleneck Clams

From the kitchen of Chef Arie Pavlou at Bistro Été, indulge in their delicious local Littleneck Clams! This recipe is a guaranteed hit at summertime gatherings, so dip your bread in and enjoy.

Ingredients:

1 dozen littleneck clams

2 oz. white wine

3 oz. cream

2 tsp. diced shallots

2 sprigs of thyme

5–6 thin slices of smoked Portuguese sausage

1/4 cup fresh or frozen peas

Fresh Ground Pepper to taste

Directions:

1. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine all ingredients except peas.

2. Bring to boil, cover and let simmer.

3. Once clams begin to open, add peas.

4. Continue to cook for approximately 1–2 min until all clams are open. (Hint: Swirl pan gently to knock clams around to help them open.)

5. Remove all open clams and add broth to bowl.

6. Discard any clam that refuses to open!

Bistro Bistro Été is located at 760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. For more info, call 631-500-9085 or visit bistroete.com.