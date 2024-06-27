Southampton Town Justice Court Received Bomb Threat

Southampton Town Justice Court in Hampton Bays

Southampton Town Police and Detectives are now investigating a bomb threat at the Southampton Town Justice Court earlier this morning.

At approximately 7:52 a.m., Southampton Town Police responded to a call regarding emails sent to the town court about a bomb threat.

However, the preliminary forensic investigation has determined that the email looks to have derived from an out-of-country address and has no credible link to the Southampton Justice Court.

Southampton Town Patrol Officers, Southampton Town Fire Marshalls, Court Officers, and detectives arrived at the scene to check the court and surrounding areas and did not identify anything suspicious.

New York State Troopers K-9 Unit also responded and conducted another secure check of the property and building and did not identify any threat.

This is an ongoing investigation by Southampton Town Detectives.