Springs Improvement Society's Members Art Show Debuts
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
06/17/2024
Artist Bradley BeyerRobert Rosenbaum
Artist Edward CortesRobert Rosenbaum
Artist Geralyn KewandowskiRobert Rosenbaum
Artist Laurie HallRobert Rosenbaum
Artist Victor KerpelRobert Rosenbaum
Artists Seth Low, Haim MizrachiRobert Rosenbaum
Erika GomezRobert Rosenbaum
German Cenpurin, Carol and Richard MohlenhoffRobert Rosenbaum
Greda HermanyRobert Rosenbaum
Ira Barocas, Preeta YappRobert Rosenbaum
Jerry Gilieerti, artist Janise HurleyRobert Rosenbaum
Joyce Raimondo, Pat Richardi, Gary SchatmeyerRobert Rosenbaum
Kevin and Teri KennedyRobert Rosenbaum
Marcie HonerkampRobert Rosenbaum
Marilyn Stevenson, Karyn MannixRobert Rosenbaum
Mike Kilcoyne, Julia BeynensonRobert Rosenbaum
Niki GianniniRobert Rosenbaum
Steven LudsinRobert Rosenbaum
The Springs Improvement Society’s 40th annual Members Art Show at Ashawagh Hall drew art enthusiasts for its weekend showcase.
The event featured an array of works from society members, reflecting the talent within the Springs area.
Visitors met and conversed with the artists during the reception.