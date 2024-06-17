Springs Improvement Society's Members Art Show Debuts

The Springs Improvement Society’s 40th annual Members Art Show at Ashawagh Hall drew art enthusiasts for its weekend showcase.

The event featured an array of works from society members, reflecting the talent within the Springs area.

Visitors met and conversed with the artists during the reception.