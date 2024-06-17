Event & Party Photos

Springs Improvement Society's Members Art Show Debuts

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 06/17/2024

Artist Bradley BeyerRobert Rosenbaum

Artist Edward CortesRobert Rosenbaum

Artist Geralyn KewandowskiRobert Rosenbaum

Artist Laurie HallRobert Rosenbaum

Artist Victor KerpelRobert Rosenbaum

Artists Seth Low, Haim MizrachiRobert Rosenbaum

Erika GomezRobert Rosenbaum

German Cenpurin, Carol and Richard MohlenhoffRobert Rosenbaum

Greda HermanyRobert Rosenbaum

Ira Barocas, Preeta YappRobert Rosenbaum

Jerry Gilieerti, artist Janise HurleyRobert Rosenbaum

Joyce Raimondo, Pat Richardi, Gary SchatmeyerRobert Rosenbaum

Kevin and Teri KennedyRobert Rosenbaum

Marcie HonerkampRobert Rosenbaum

Marilyn Stevenson, Karyn MannixRobert Rosenbaum

Mike Kilcoyne, Julia BeynensonRobert Rosenbaum

Niki GianniniRobert Rosenbaum

Steven LudsinRobert Rosenbaum

The Springs Improvement Society’s 40th annual Members Art Show at Ashawagh Hall drew art enthusiasts for its weekend showcase.

The event featured an array of works from society members, reflecting the talent within the Springs area.

Visitors met and conversed with the artists during the reception.

