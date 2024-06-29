All Stony Brook Medicine Hospitals Again Named National Leaders in LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality

Staff celebrating Pride Month at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

The Stony Brook Medicine (SBM) healthcare system has once again been recognized by the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) survey of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for the ways in which they address and affirm the specific and unique needs of LGBTQ+ individuals. Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH), Stony Brook Children’s Hospital (SBCH), Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital (SBELIH) have been named the HEI “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leaders” for 2024.

The HEI survey serves as the national LGBTQ+ benchmarking tool that evaluates healthcare facilities’ policies and practices related to equity and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees. All Stony Brook hospitals received the top score of 100 on a survey encompassing nondiscrimination and staff training, patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and patient and community engagement. This is the 17th biennial HEI survey of more than 900 facilities nationwide. Stony Brook Medicine received this designation in 2022 as well.

“We are honored to be recognized as LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leaders by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index,” said William A. Wertheim, MD, MBA, interim executive vice president for SBM. “This recognition reaffirms our unwavering commitment to providing inclusive and equitable care to all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. We stand as advocates for diversity, champions for equality and partners in health for every member of our community.”

Advocating for LGBTQ+ Healthcare on LI

In 2023, SBUH scholars published results from Stony Brook Medicine’s LGBTQ+ Health Needs Assessment Survey, a collaborative effort in 2021 involving over 30 Long Island–based organizations and community leaders. The results are being utilized to guide the health system’s efforts to address health equity for the LGBTQ+ community.

Since then, SBUH has continued to develop new ways to address and affirm the specific and unique needs of LGBTQ+ individuals. Also in 2023, SBUH updated their electronic medical record to add pronouns to the banner bar, so they’re front and center for healthcare workers. Being intentional about using someone’s pronouns — such as the gender-neutral “they/them” — is a simple way to show respect.

Stony Brook Medicine continues to grow its dynamic LGBTQ+ Committee, among all of its hospitals, to address the needs of the LGBTQ+ community, including patients, faculty, staff and trainees. The SBM LGBTQ+ Committee is cochaired by three SBUH-affiliated colleagues: Rose Cardin, MSN, RN, director of patient education at SBUH; Allison Eliscu, MD, FAAP, chief of adolescent medicine at SBCH; and Adam Gonzalez, Ph.D., vice chair of behavioral health at SBM. The multidisciplinary group is made up of medical and behavioral health providers and trainees, nurses, students, education specialists and representatives from human resources, information technology and hospital administration. Its mission is to review, address and affirm the specific and unique needs of LGBTQ+ individuals, as well as to promote respectful and culturally sensitive care to the LGBTQ+ community.

Stony Brook University Hospital and Stony Brook Children’s Hospital

A core mission for SBUH is fostering health equity for both its patients and staff. This past February, SBUH was among the first eight hospitals in the United States to attain the Health Care Equity Certification from the Joint Commission and the only awarded organization on Long Island. Recognition was given to SBUH for implementing exemplary practices, such as employing health equity screening and data collection tools, documenting social work effectively, and making accommodations to meet the needs of patients with disabilities, among other activities.

“This recognition is a testament to the meaningful work carried out at Stony Brook University Hospital each day in support of the LGBTQ+ community on Long Island,” stated Carol A. Gomes, chief executive officer for SBUH. “For decades, our healthcare system has developed programs and offered services to help patients access the highest quality of care, and we want to continue to build on that strong foundation.”

Stony Brook Medicine offers a range of specialized LGBTQ+ health services including a Talking About Gender (TAG) support group for teens ages 13–19 to explore gender identity and expression, and a free educational support group for parents of transgender and gender-diverse children.

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Edie Windsor Healthcare Center

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s Rose Walton Care Services has administered HIV prevention and care since the 1990s. In 2021, the hospital expanded services to include LGBTQ+ healthcare and opened the Edie Windsor Healthcare Center (EWHC) in Hampton Bays. The practice has a dedicated, full-time physician, Dr. Eric Lella, and provides confidential medical services in an accessible and caring environment, affirming all sexual orientations and gender identities and expression.

In 2023, SBSH implemented the LGBTQ+ Health Equity and Education initiative, focusing on further educating staff in LGBTQ+ health care services, needs and protocols, including pronoun identification. The EWHC — through a NYSDOH AIDS Institute subcontract with PFY — expanded mental health and case management services, and the center introduced patient navigation services to assist with insurance enrollment and access to entitlements/benefits, medical and other supportive services. The center continues to administer Mpox vaccinations to those who have been exposed to Mpox or are at risk.

“The HEI Leadership designation recognizes our unyielding commitment to educate our staff in providing high-level LGBTQ+ healthcare with respect,” said Fredric I. Weinbaum, MD, CMO, COO and interim CAO of SBSH, “As well as our efforts to provide LGBTQ+ patients with access to resources, programs and services.”

Additionally, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leadership Council — a committee of 25 administrators, physicians, nurses and other staff — actively educates, informs and provides resources for the wider hospital community about diversity issues, while seeking opportunities to build an inclusive and safe environment for all who work in, seek care at or visit the hospital’s facilities. To foster a sense of inclusion and compassion for all, the hospital has provided training to staff through the Responding to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (REDI) program and the Greater New York Hospital Association’s Cultural Competency and Health Literacy education programs.

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital

Upon reviewing HEI recommendations and criteria to better understand the behavioral health and medical needs of its local LGBTQ+ community, SBELIH revised human resource and hospital-wide policies, employee documents, terminology in medical records and facility signage. The changes enhanced SBELIH’s already strong focus on providing nondiscriminatory and compassionate care. With a long history of serving the LGBTQ+ community, SBELIH continues to add clinicians and other staff members who specialize in LGBTQ+ care. The hospital’s history of service contributed to HEI naming SBELIH a leader in LGBTQ+ healthcare equality.

SBELIH proudly participated in several initiatives promoting LGBTQ+ health equality. Since the North Fork Pride Parade debuted in Greenport in June 2023, SBELIH has participated, demonstrating Stony Brook’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity. Collaborating with SBSH Edie Windsor Healthcare Center, SBELIH presented the LGTBQ+ and Healthcare: Empowering Health, Embracing Diversity event in Southold, underscoring the importance of LGBTQ-inclusive healthcare practices.

Additionally, SBELIH took part in QUEERLI’s Queer Pride & Progress in Jamesport, an event emphasizing inclusivity and understanding. Discussions covered a range of topics, including gender and sexuality, pronoun usage and fostering a culture of care. SBELIH Chief Nursing Officer Suzie Marriott provided impactful contributions to these conversations.

“Ensuring health equity for all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, is not just a moral imperative but a fundamental aspect of our commitment to compassionate care and inclusivity,” said Paul Connor, chief administrative officer of SBELIH. “Let’s continue to educate ourselves, engage in positive dialogue and respect each other’s identities. Together, we can cultivate a world where everyone feels accepted and valued.”

The Edie Windsor Healthcare Center is located at 182 West Montauk Highway, Building B, Suite D, Hampton Bays. Appointments can be made by calling 631-287-5990, and office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. For more info about programs, services and donations to the EWHC, visit southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu/services/LGBTQ-and-HIV-healthcare.

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital can be found at 240 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. Call 631-726-8200 or visit southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu for more info.

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital is located at 201 Manor Place, Greenport and can be reached by calling 631-477-1000 or by visiting elih.stonybrookmedicine.edu.

Stony Brook University Hospital and Children’s Hospital are further west at 101 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook, and they can be contacted via 631-689-8333. To learn more, visit stonybrookmedicine.edu/sbuh for SBUH, or stonybrookchildrens.org for SBCH.