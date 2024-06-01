Summer Happy Hours, LI Iced Tea Origins & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

A toast to the Long Island Iced Tea cocktail!

This week is full of some of the happiest of happy hours, Long Island Iced Tea, beach cleanups with wine, bar bites and more. Get out there and enjoy some delicious food with warmer weather on the way!

FOODIE NEWS

Stop in for happy hour on the water during the week at Bostwick’s on the Harbor from 5–6:30 p.m. Enjoy drink specials in the bar and lounge area including $6 draft beers, $12 select house wines and $12 specialty cocktails such as Bostwick’s Breeze, Lily Pond Lemonade, Grapefruit Nirvana, Pearfect Mule, Margarita and Blood Orange Margarita. Sunset bar bites are also available including shrimp cocktail, Peconic oysters on the half shell, yellowfin tuna poke, truffle parmesan fries and more! The restaurant is currently open Thursday through Monday and will be expanding their hours in mid-June.

The Riverhead Brew House is now open! The upscale brewery is set right on Peconic Bay in downtown Riverhead and offers craft cocktails and pub style cuisine with waitstaff table service and a full bar. The beer brewed at this location will be brewed for all Lily Flanagan Restaurant Group’s restaurants and pubs, with three locations in Babylon, two in Oakdale and one in Farmingdale. The goal of the brew house is to be family oriented, catering to the people going to the Long Island Aquarium just down the street and local farms in the area. Menus feature enticing options such as the knot your average slider, drunken burrata pizza, bang bang shrimp tacos, schnack wrap, short rib grilled cheese, as well as many other pub classics.

Have a graduation party coming up? Motorino Mobile Pizza in the Hamptons can bring their award-winning Motorino Pizzeria Napoletana right to your party! Their new custom-built wood-fired pizza trailer is available for on demand pizza parties with a full onsite pizza station, complete with refrigeration, tent and lights. Pizza favorites are served with special additions highlighting local fare and bounty from the East End. When else can you say you had a pizzeria in your backyard? The mobile pizza is perfect if you’re hosting an intimate gathering such as graduations, an outdoor wedding at a local vineyard, a Fourth of July get-together or a summer kickoff party with friends and family. A selection of signature pizzas is available including their classic margherita, the soppressata piccante, the brussels sprout pizza and the Cherrystone clam pie. For more information and to book a party, visit their website.

Gather your friends and family for an inspiring day of community and environmental stewardship! Wölffer Estate Vineyard and Relic Sustainability are teaming up for the ultimate beach cleanup at Mecox Beach in Southampton on Thursday, June 6. The cleanup will begin at 4:30 p.m. where participants will roll up their sleeves and work together to make the shoreline shine. Baskets will be provided to comb the beach, collecting trash and debris to protect our precious coastal ecosystem. Following the cleanup, a sunset celebration will take place at their Wine Stand, where participants will be treated to a complimentary glass of their signature rosé as a token of their appreciation. Live music will be taking place in addition to an opportunity to learn more about the great work Relic Sustainability is up to! RSVP on the Wölffer website to hold your spot.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Long Island Iced Tea was invented at Canoe Place Inn — the cocktail was invented by Robert “Rosebud” Butt, a bartender at Oak Beach Inn East in the early 1970s. OBI East was what the modern-day Canoe Place Inn operated as at the time, and was an additional location of the original OBI located in Jones Beach. The infamous cocktail was created by Rosebud as part of a contest to invent a new cocktail using triple sec! Good Ground Tavern, the restaurant located within Canoe Place Inn, now offers the Long Island Iced Tea as part of their Good Times at GGT Happy Hour menu. The name of the cocktail is the Speakeasy Iced Tea, an ode to the property’s history as a speakeasy during the prohibition era. The Good Times at GGT menu is available every day from 4–6 p.m. at the bar and features $10 bites, $10 select glasses of wine, $10 signature cocktails and $6 select drafts. Cheers!

BITS & BITES

The grand opening of Little Charli took place in East Hampton on May 24. Join them for Roman-style pizza with a New York twist!

Captain Jack’s on the Coast has a new bar menu! A burger and a beer is available for $15, which features a Main Street blend burger, seeded rosette bun, lettuce, tomato, voodoo chips and a domestic draft with the option to upgrade a draft for an additional $2. Still hungry? Other items such as the tidbits and grits, salmon sliders, the “Big Jack” grilled cheese smashburger, shrimp and chorizo skewer and hot chicken sliders are two for $22!

FOOD QUOTE

“I cook with wine; sometimes I even add it to the food.” –W.C. Fields