The Room Offers a Fresh Take on Live Music at The Clubhouse Hamptons in Wainscott

The Room opens July 5 at The Clubhouse

With the arrival of summer comes the Hamptons’ newest music venue: The Room, which offers a fresh new spin on the live music experience inside The Clubhouse Hamptons in Wainscott.

The Room is a recently renovated and rebranded music hall inside the sprawling entertainment complex that boasts a bevy of options. The Room will relaunch July 5 when electronic DJ trio the Cheat Codes take the stage.

A week later, the venue will host the Hamptons’ first ever Reggae Festival featuring performances by Junior Marvin of the Bob Marley Wailers, Jesse Royal and two of Bob Marley’s granddaughters, Zuri and Mystic — with more to be announced soon.

“You’re always nervous doing something like this so quickly,” said Cassie Goldring, who has partnered with Entertainment Director Matt Rubenstein to quickly give the venue a promising future by booking such big-name acts. “People are so pumped about what we’re creating. It hasn’t been like work, it’s been super fun.”

The idea for The Room was inspired by a passion for entertainment. Rubenstein and Goldring partnered up to give a new identity to The Room at The Clubhouse, which previously hosted famous acts and will continue to draw A-list entertainers. The venue features a large stage with a grand room to accompany it, along with a large outdoor space which will also be home to many events.

The Room has already partnered with a number of local and international brands. Patrons can expect to see the popular drink Olipop present at concerts this summer after the group secured a partnership with the rising soft drink company. Additionally, the team has partnered with The High Confectionary, Blade, Vacation Inc., Fini Pizza, and Body, a growing vodka brand.

In addition, The Clubhouse Hamptons also will be hosting GrillHampton, part of the Dan’s Taste Summer Series, on August 3. Top grillmasters from around the country will be present, serving the best barbecue you can find in the Hamptons. Tickets to that event can be purchased at DansTaste.com.

The Room is located at 174 Daniels Hole Road in the Town of East Hampton. Tickets to the Cheat Codes, presented by Rose Gold, are available for purchase at theroomhamptons.com. The Clubhouse offers 20% discounts on food, beverage and gaming to first responders, including current, former, military, police, fire, ambulance workers.

For more information on The Room, visit theroomhamptons.com or check out @theroomhamptons on Instagram. For partnership deals, contact Matt Rubenstein at [email protected] or Cassie Goldring at [email protected].