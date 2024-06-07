Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, June 8-12, 2024

Guild Hall Teen Arts Council member Emily Ryan wearing her own design for the Teen Fashion Show

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, June 8-12, 2024.

Top Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Lavender Festival

Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9

Get your kiddos out and about to celebrate the lavender season at Waterdrinker Farm with food trucks, live music, barnyard animals, mini golf, jump pads, play areas, obstacle courses, strawberry treats and more!

633 Wading River Road, Manorville. 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

Family Fun Day

Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Don’t miss this event at the Hampton Bays Assemblies of God, featuring face painting, crafts, games, cornhole, live music, bounce houses, food and more. There is a rain date on Sunday, June 9.

109 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-723-1846, allevents.in/hampton%20bays/family-fun-day-at-hampton-bays-assembly-of-god/200026490131520

Kids’ Summer Dance Workshop with Special Guest Shayla Lopez

Saturday, June 8, 2-4 p.m.

Your little dancer, ages 6–12, can explore their passion for musical theater and all types of dance at the Bay Street Theater.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Teen Fashion Show

Saturday, June 8, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss a runway show hosted by the Guild Hall Teen Arts Council that includes members wearing their very own designs, as well as a reception.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Read It & Eat It Book Club

Tuesday, June 11, noon

Bring your little chef down to the Hampton Bays Library, where they can bring their favorite dish and a recipe to share. This month’s theme is “Beautiful Berries.” Registration is required.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Doodle Mugs for Dad

Tuesday, June 11, 6 p.m.

Your little artist in grades 5–12 can create a one-of-a-kind design that they will heat press onto a mug at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. It makes a perfect Father’s Day gift!

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Little Campfires

Wednesday, June 12, 3:30 p.m.

Your little ones in grades 1–4 can welcome summer by creating a toasty paper fire with Ms. Chris at the Quogue Library.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Crafts for Kids: Father’s Day Cards

Wednesday, June 12, 4 p.m.

Your little crafter from 3 years old to grade 5 can meet at the Rogers Memorial Library to make Father’s Day cards. Dress to get messy!

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Amber Waves Farm

Enjoy a pleasant outing with your little ones at Amber Waves Farm, where you can picnic, explore freshly made goods at the market, feed the chickens or enjoy one of their many children’s programs.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Children’s Museum of the East End

Your little explorers can operate a farmstand, run a food truck, learn about windmills and play mini-golf at this popular family destination in Bridgehampton.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Fins & Forks

Bring your little guppies in for some waterfront dining in Hampton Bays, where the menu includes kid-friendly options like burgers, tacos and ice cream.

78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-594-2980, finsandforks.net

Greenport Carousel

Spring on over to the Greenport Carousel, open every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. and on Friday evenings from 3–8 p.m. The fee is $2.50 per ride.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-0248, villageofgreenport.org

Lewin Farms

Bring your little farmers over to Lewin Farms, where they can celebrate summer by picking strawberries. Proper footwear is required.

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Orient Beach State Park

Take a drive to the end of the North Fork to enjoy a waterfront play area, picnicking, hiking, biking, kayaking or wildlife-watching. There is an $8 vehicle entrance fee for cars.

40000 Main Road, Orient. 631-323-2440, parks.ny.gov/parks/orientbeach

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

The trails of the Quogue Wildlife Refuge are open from sunrise to sunset every day of the year. Stop by the Nature Center for maps and highlights. While you’re there, enjoy wildlife exhibits, live animals and Nature Library. The Nature Center is open every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Tick Tock Mini Golf

Your kiddos will love this mini-golf course at the Drossos Motel, featuring a waterfall, pond and snack bar with an Asian-American flare.

69235 Main Road, Greenport. 631-477-1339, drossosmotel.com/featuring

The Whale’s Tale

Enjoy a beautiful early summer day with a ferry trip to Shelter Island and a visit to The Whale’s Tale, which features mini-golf, ice cream and indoor games.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

Yummylicious!

Treat your little sweet teeth to ice cream, milkshakes, frozen yogurt and bubble tea by the water in Sag Harbor. Dairy-free and no-sugar-added options are also available.

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-223-8112, yummylicioussagharbor.com

