Things to Do on the North Fork This Weekend, June 7-12, 2024

Derek Hennessey, Shayann Reimer

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this weekend, June 7-12, 2024.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare at the Jamesport Meeting House

Friday-Sunday, June 7-9

Don’t miss this irreverent, fast-paced journey through Shakespeare’s comedies, tragedies and histories. Tickets are $20.

1590 Main Road, Jamesport. corchaugrep.org

Live Music with Rob Europe at Terra Vite Vineyard

Saturday, June 8, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Enjoy beautiful views, tasty wine and rockin’ tunes from Rob Europe at Terra Vite Vineyard.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

First Fridays on Love Lane

Friday, June 7, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss the first Friday of every month in Mattituck, where you can enjoy live music from Bruce MacDonald & the Brisket Brothers, food, beverages and shopping outdoors.

Love Lane, Mattituck. mattituckchamber.org/upcoming-events

Classic Wine Country Tour

Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9

Book your spot ahead of time to view the highlights of the North Fork wine country on two wheels. You’ll enjoy a guided tour, privileged access to vineyards, visits to farm stands and a stroll down Love Lane. Tour upgrades include wine tastings and a buffet lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Cutchogue Lions Club Fundraiser

Sunday, June 9

Don’t miss this exciting fundraiser at Pindar Vineyards featuring food trucks, beer, wine and a People’s Choice contest judging cars, bikes and military vehicles. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the event.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. [email protected], cutchoguelionsclub.com

Ruth Oliva Preserve Guided Hike

Tuesday, June 11, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss this guided hike through Ruth Oliva Preserve with the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. Meet at the location.

11405 Main Road, East Marion. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival

Wednesday-Sunday, June 12-16

You won’t want to miss the first days of this annual East End event bursting with flavor. You’ll enjoy live music, craft vendors, rides, a talent show, and, of course, strawberries prepared in every way imaginable.

1175 Route 48, Mattituck. mattituckstrawberryfestival.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Spring Tea at Hallockville

Friday, June 7, 1 p.m..

Don’t miss an afternoon of tea, savories and sweets in the historic Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm. You’ll need to register and wear your favorite spring hat!

6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

Long Island Trivia Night

Friday, June 7, 6:30 p.m.

Test your knowledge of all things Long Island while enjoying award-winning Clovis Point wines. No outside food is permitted.

1935 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

Brunch & Bubbly with Lombardi Caterers

Sunday, June 9, 11 a.m.

Head to Rose Hill Vineyards for an afternoon of delights that includes a glass of sparkling rosé or mimosa, a rustic cheeseboard, fresh croissants with local jam and sweet butter, quiches, French toast, parfaits, bacon and more!

2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, rosehill-vineyards.com

Wildflower & Wine Workshop

Sunday, June 9

Learn to create a unique garden-style arrangement of flowers while sipping on your favorite bubbly at Suhru Wines. Your ticket includes a seasonal flower bar, a mason jar vase, supplies and a glass of wine.

23735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com

Gentle Yoga

Wednesday, June 12, 5:15 p.m.

Head to the Mattituck-Laurel Library for this drop-in class in which you’ll work on postural alignment, deep breathing and energy awareness. The class is $20, and you’ll need to bring your own mat or towel.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Greenport Gallery Walk

Friday, June 7

Enjoy Friday nights in Greenport, when galleries stay open late and allow folks to stroll through the village and enjoy beautiful artwork. Participating shops will also stay open late and offer artsy promotions.

Downtown Greenport. greenportvillage.com

Art in the Garden at Landcraft Garden Foundation

Fridays and Saturdays Beginning June 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Don’t miss the first weekend to check out four acres of natural land, complete with sculptural works by Jorge Pardo. The artist uses vibrant colors, eclectic patterns and natural and industrial elements in his creations.

4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-7316, landcraftgardenfoundation.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.