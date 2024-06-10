What It’s Worth: Everything You Need to Know About Collecting Art

Edouard Manet’s “Boating” (1874, oil on canvas)

It’s a pleasure to write the inaugural column on What It’s Worth, where your will find insights from industry leaders who will share with you all things related to buying, selling and maintaining your art and collectibles. Whether you frequent art fairs, make the gallery rounds, bid at auction or have recently caught the collecting bug, this column will provide you with invaluable information, expert tips, and practical advice on navigating the art market and the services you need to care for your collections.

We will convey the nuances of buying from different sources, refine your expectations of art advisors, and shed light on your conservation, restoration and insurance needs. We will delve into the essentials of what you need to know to make informed decisions and provide you with the confidence to navigate the dynamic art and collectible markets. But, most importantly, we will help you retain and build the value of your collection.

In each issue we will decode the mysteries of valuation, explore the trends shaping the market and learn from the experiences of industry leaders. Whether you’re passionate about contemporary art, collectibles or antiques, our column aims to empower you with the knowledge and confidence to navigate this dynamic world with finesse.

I’m the executive director of the Appraisers Association of America, the premier association of personal property appraisers who focus on fine and decorative arts and collectables. So, let’s get started with knowing the value of what you have.

If it’s art you own for enjoyment or part of an investment portfolio, you need to know its value. Values are determined by obtaining an appraisal by a person who is knowledgeable about the specific art that you own and who follows the best practices and principals in the field.

This is a good time to mention what an appraiser is not. They are not an authenticator, conservator, art dealer, attorney, tax advisor or an insurance representative — at the time they are doing an appraisal. Of course, some appraisers do also act in those other capacities, but not at the time they are acting as an appraiser. You want to be sure you are receiving an appraisal that is objective and without bias.

Appraisals are used for multiple purposes, such as estate planning, portfolio diversity and insurance coverage. The most common use of an appraisal is for insurance purposes. An insurance appraisal provides you with a retail replacement value. This value provides you with what it would cost if your works were lost or damaged due to fire, theft or other. It’s the highest value that includes all taxes, fees and other expenses that you would be required to pay to replace or “make you whole” after a loss.

Be thoughtful when choosing an appraiser. In an industry often fraught with ambiguity and subjectivity, the services of a credentialed art appraiser provide much-needed clarity and assurance. Their meticulous research, rigorous methodologies and unwavering adherence to ethical standards ensures that you will receive accurate and reliable valuation of your objects.

One last note on appraisals: They are not done for free, and the fee should be based on an hourly, day or project basis. Never engage an appraiser who wants to charge you based on the value of the object they are appraising. Clearly a conflict of interest!

We look forward to sharing more insights in the coming issues.

