Galleries & Museums

White Room Gallery Opens 'On The Edge' Exhibit

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 06/12/2024

Amy Shaw, Ken GeorgeRobert Rosenbaum

Bob and artist Randi TaborRobert Rosenbaum

Curator Ms. DranField, Owner Andrea McCaffertyRobert Rosenbaum

Debra Sebunda, Bethanne Haft, Fabiana Lingli, Kathy Jones, Julie GoldRobert Rosenbaum

Evan ThomasRobert Rosenbaum

Fabiana Lungli, Kathy Jones, Julie GoldRobert Rosenbaum

Gerald EisnerRobert Rosenbaum

Joyce RaimondoRobert Rosenbaum

Julie Gold, David Graff, Bethanne HaftRobert Rosenbaum

Karen PardiniRobert Rosenbaum

Martin SchwartzRobert Rosenbaum

Owner Kat O'Neill, Marc HeskellRobert Rosenbaum

Peter HoopesRobert Rosenbaum

Ping EdmundsRobert Rosenbaum

Renee DahlRobert Rosenbaum

Steve Joester, Debra and Marc HeskellRobert Rosenbaum

The GoldbergsRobert Rosenbaum

Tom LaGrassaRobert Rosenbaum

The White Room Gallery owners Andrea McCafferty and Kat O’Neill launched the On the Edge exhibit in East Hampton, showcasing the works of Fringe, South Africa’s most celebrated pop artist and sculptor, alongside the creations of Seek One, a mixed media artist known for blending vintage media with graffiti.

An artists reception highlighted the event, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to engage with the creators behind the pieces.

