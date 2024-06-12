White Room Gallery Opens 'On The Edge' Exhibit

The White Room Gallery owners Andrea McCafferty and Kat O’Neill launched the On the Edge exhibit in East Hampton, showcasing the works of Fringe, South Africa’s most celebrated pop artist and sculptor, alongside the creations of Seek One, a mixed media artist known for blending vintage media with graffiti.

An artists reception highlighted the event, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to engage with the creators behind the pieces.