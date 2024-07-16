Case Dismissed: Alec Baldwin Cleared in 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin, Photo: Sean Zanni/PMC

On July 12, Alec Baldwin broke down in tears in a New Mexico courtroom as a judge abruptly dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against him, declaring it could not be refiled.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled that police and prosecutors had committed misconduct by withholding evidence from Baldwin’s defense in the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set.

Baldwin could have been sentenced to up to 18 months in prison if the jurors had unanimously agreed that he committed the felony. He maintained he did not pull the trigger and was unaware that the gun was loaded.

Baldwin was supported in the courtroom by his wife Hilaria Baldwin, brother Stephen Baldwin and sister Elizabeth Keuchler. “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family,” Baldwin wrote on social media after the dismissal.

Just days before the trial started, Baldwin found solace by attending a screening of the documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story at East Hampton’s Guild Hall. The event marked the first SummerDocs presentation of 2024.

“We were honored to be able to share this special film with our Hamptons community and so excited to be back at the widely beloved and newly renovated Guild Hall!” Baldwin, who presented the screening and moderated the Q&A panel afterward, shared with his 2.5 million Instagram followers. Guild Hall recently underwent facility-wide capital improvements.

Meanwhile, the actor’s 10-acre Amagansett property remains on the market for $18.9 million, despite a $10 million price reduction earlier this year.