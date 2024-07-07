Meet Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County Executive

Victoria Schneps, Nassau County Exec. Bruce Blakeman, Geraldo and Erica Rivera

Bruce Blakeman wasn’t looking for a new job when he was tapped to run for Nassau County Executive in 2021. Serving on the town board in the Town of Hempstead, America’s largest township, and working as a successful lawyer and businessman kept him busy; all while spending time with his wife Segal and their children.

“I saw some of the crazy policies coming out of Nassau, Albany, and New York City, with the mask mandates, cashless bail, soaring taxes, and a broken assessment system, and knew I couldn’t just sit on the sidelines,” Blakeman said.

His determination to get involved isn’t surprising. Blakeman comes from a long family line of those who believe in service. His father, Robert M. Blakeman was a former New York State assemblyman, Merchant Mariner and later Naval Reserve officer; his mother, Betty, served in the Women’s Army Corps; and his brother, Brad Blakeman, was on the staff of President George W. Bush.

Born in Valley Stream, he earned a bachelor of arts in political science and government from Arizona State University, and a juris doctor from the California Western School of Law. His roots are deep in common-sense Republican values and policies. During his time in college, he worked on Republican political campaigns and even was a driver for former First Lady Nancy Reagan.

His past gave him the perfect launching point into Nassau County politics. Having served as the first presiding officer of the Nassau County Legislature, Blakeman had the experience and leadership skills to succeed. Blakeman also served for more than eight years as a commissioner of the Port Authority of NY and NJ

After defeating the popular incumbent Laura Curran in 2021, County Executive Blakeman, the first Jewish County Executive in county history, immediately went to work. He swore in more than 200 new police officers, added more funds to increase the number of cops on Nassau streets, and hosted some of the largest events in county history, including the recent T20 Cricket World Cup, fought for parents’ rights, and has led the nation in the movement to protect women’s sports and ensure a safe environment for women.

County Executive Blakeman, speaking about his executive order banning biological males from competing on women’s sports teams in Nassau County facilities, said he has spoken to hundreds of people and received thousands of communications from people from across the nation praising what he calls his “common sense approach” to ensure the integrity of women’s sports and provide safe competition.

“Nassau County will protect women and girls’ right to compete in sporting events in female leagues without biological males bullying their way onto those teams,” Blakeman says with determination.

Throughout his time in office, Blakeman has taken a regional approach with Suffolk County concerning island-wide issues. Nassau pitched in to help when Suffolk fell victim to a cyberattack, providing personnel and equipment to put their computer network back into service.

“While we may be separate counties, we are one Island,” Blakeman said. “County Executive (Ed) Romaine and I may argue over which county has the best beaches, restaurants, and shopping, but at the end of the day we work closely together on many issues involving economic development, public safety, and protecting our environment.”

His hands-on approach to government has enabled him to work across the aisle to improve the county’s infrastructure including repaving more than 300 lane miles since taking office and holding world-class events such as the Gold Coast Book Fair he co-hosted with former Congressman Steve Israel.

“The important thing is getting the job done for the residents of Nassau County,” Blakeman says with conviction. “As has been said, there is no Republican or Democrat way to fill a pothole.

“My vision for Long Island is for us to become the most exciting and vibrant place to live,” Blakeman says. “Not just in America, but in the world. We dare to be bold. We will leave no community behind.”

While Blakeman doesn’t get to travel out to the Hamptons as much as in the past these days because of his busy work schedule, he tries to get to his longtime friend Zach Erdem’s restaurant, 75 Main in Southampton, at least once a year. The restaurant, and The Hamptons, hold a special place in his heart and memories. He and Segal had their wedding reception there. So, while he and his counterpart Romaine may dicker back goodnaturedly about the best seafood restaurants, Southampton will always have a special spot in his heart.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.