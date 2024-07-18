Sipping Art: Salvadoran Coffee Meets Central American Creativity at Cornell Museum

Peter Ipina, Courtesy Cornell Art Museum

Art enthusiasts and coffee lovers will gather at the Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach for a unique cultural experience that promises to tantalize the senses and inspire the soul. On Sunday, July 28, at 2 p.m., the event, titled “Probadita de Café de El Salvador / A Taste of El Salvador’s Coffee + Live Art Demo by Peter Ipina,” is set to offer an afternoon of artistic expression, cultural immersion, and exquisite Salvadoran coffee.

This special event will be graced by Museum of Central American Art curator and director Suzanne Snider, as well as dignitaries from the El Salvador Consulate in Miami, and renowned artist Peter Ipina. Together, they aim to build communal and cultural bridges through art and coffee. Attendees will have the opportunity to savor some of the finest coffee from El Salvador, known for its rich flavors and aromatic profiles, while witnessing a live art demonstration by Ipina, an artist celebrated for his dynamic and emotive works.

Ipina’s live art demonstration will be a highlight of the event, showcasing his unique artistic process and providing insight into his creative techniques. The artist, whose work often reflects themes of cultural identity and heritage, will create a piece live, allowing attendees to witness the transformation of a blank canvas into a finished work of art. His participation underscores the event’s focus on celebrating Central American art and culture.

Coinciding with this event is the inaugural Central American Art exhibit at the Cornell Art Museum, which will be on view through August. This exhibit marks a significant milestone in the museum’s history, offering a platform for Central American artists to showcase their work and share their cultural narratives with a broader audience. Guided tours of the exhibit will be available, providing visitors with deeper insights into the artists’ inspirations and the cultural contexts of their works.

Additionally, a book signing will take place during the event, featuring a collector’s item that promises to be a unique gift for art aficionados and collectors alike. This book, which is expected to delve into the rich tapestry of Central American Modernism, will be available for purchase, offering readers an opportunity to explore the vibrant and diverse art scene of the region.

Hosted at the historic Cornell Art Museum – a cornerstone of the Old School Square complex in Delray Beach – this event is part of a broader initiative to foster cultural exchange and appreciation. By bringing together art, coffee, and community, “Probadita de Café de El Salvador / A Taste of El Salvador’s Coffee + Live Art Demo by Peter Ipina” seeks to create an atmosphere of camaraderie and mutual respect, highlighting the beauty and richness of Salvadoran culture.

Join the museum for an afternoon of cultural celebration, artistic inspiration, and delicious coffee, and be part of a memorable event that bridges communities and cultures through the shared love of art and coffee.

For more information about the event and to explore the Central American Art exhibit, visit the Cornell Art Museum’s website at delrayoldschoolsquare.com. To learn more about the featured book and its contents, visit centralamericanmodernism.com. Further details about the Museum of Central American Art (MoCAA) can be found at. mocaart.org.