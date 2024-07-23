D’Abruzzo Chef Tommaso Conte Is Coming to Dan's GrillHampton

D’Abruzzo chef Tommaso Conte is bringing his delicious confections to this year’s Dan’s GrillHampton, the ultimate night of barbecue with top grillmasters in the Hamptons on Saturday, August 3, hosted by Baked by Melissa CEO Melissa Ben-Ishay at The Clubhouse Hamptons in East Hampton.

Enjoya selection of grilled fare from steak to burgers to veggies, as well as sweet desserts. Over 15 chefs will offer their best grilled dishes with entry including access to all the food as well as bars serving up craft cocktails, beer and wine. Clubhouse Hamptons has curated live music and a DJ set to perform during GrillHampton and an afterparty will offer late night fun.

Find more info about GrillHampton and tickets at DansTaste.com

Meet D’Abruzzo Chef Tommaso Conte

What is your cooking philosophy?

La materia prima. Always using the best quality product with minimal addition to it. True Italian.

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

Too many to name just one.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

My family, heritage, culture and traditions.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Customers having a better understanding of higher quality foods and the importance of it?

What is your comfort food and why?

Eggplant Parmigiana. It is something that my mom and Nonna always made growing up and to this day when I have it, it transports me back to a kid.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Arrosticini.

D’Abruzzo is located at 520 Main Street, Westbury. 516-730-3387, abruzzonyc.com