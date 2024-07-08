Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Geoff Lynch, Hampton Jitney President

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Geoff Lynch

Episode 190: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Geoff Lynch, president of Hampton Jitney. He and his brother, Hampton Jitney Vice President Andrew Lynch, are currently celebrating the 50th anniversary of the company that has become the premier mode of transportation between New York City and the Hamptons.

