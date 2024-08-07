Hometown Vibes & Luxury Caviar Meet for Special Event in Montauk

Chef Christopher Watts and Passmore Caviar

Hometown charm and haute cuisine meet next Friday, August 16 when Chef Christopher Watts and Passmore Caviar maker Michael Passmore bring a masterful, seven-course, caviar-focused dining experience to Montauk’s laid-back hometown favorite John’s Pancake House (721 Montauk Highway) from 6–9:30 p.m.

Passmore Caviar is usually found in the world’s most luxurious dining establishments, but this event turns that notion on its head and defies convention in a way only a truly Hamptons party could, mixing the relaxed atmosphere of The End with some of the finest food money can buy.

Watts and Passmore invite guests to savor the best ingredients while enjoying world-class libations surrounded by friends at the iconic John’s Pancake House. As seen in Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, this unexpected venue sets the stage for an unforgettable evening — and only 50 spots are available at $500 a ticket.

Along with their caviar, guests will enjoy sips from Opici Wines & Spirits, a fourth-generation family-owned importer and producer that brings a century of expertise to the inaugural “Caviar Nights” event. Led by CEO Don Opici, this esteemed company, which has earned “Importer of the Year” honors, offers a curated selection of over 50 premium brands from 10 countries.

Their diverse portfolio, featuring iconic Italian labels and innovative global selections, promises to elevate the “Caviar Nights” experience with expertly crafted wines and spirits that complement the evening’s luxurious offerings.

Passmore Caviar will also be served the following night — on Saturday, August 17 — at this year’s Dan’s Taste X Gurney’s White Party, where the East End’s finest gather at Gurney’s Montauk for a night of gourmet bites, ocean views and vibrant entertainment with DJ Theo and live music. The final event of Dan’s Taste Summer Series 2024, the event will offer a Gold VIP ticket and a Platinum experience that includes a Passmore caviar bar, but only a handful of Platinum experiences remain available at DansTaste.com.

Tickets for the Passmore “Caviar Nights” event are available at passmorecaviar.com/products/caviar-nights-luxury-meets-laid-back-in-montauk