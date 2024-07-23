'East 3' Draws Blockbuster Crowds at The Lucore Art in Montauk

James Katsipis “For Nick,” 24″H x 34″W, Ed. 1/1, Mavic Pro 3, Digital. Not for Sale, at The Lucore Art

The Lucore Art may just have held the most exciting and well attended gallery event this summer in the Hamptons, certainly in Montauk. Curated by renowned photographer James Katsipis and installed by gallery owner Christopher Lucore, East 3 opened to a massive crowd and much fanfare on Saturday, July 20, and it continues a tradition Katsipis started over a decade ago with the original East exhibition in 2013.

The all-photography show is on view through August 3 and features 41 artists, with legends at the top of their game, emerging talents about to be discovered, and everyone in-between. Along with images by Katsipis, the list of participating artists includes Anna Watt, Ariana Jasuta, Austin Eckardt, Bartholomew Schwarz, Ben Papeleo, Ben Watts, Bjorn looss, Clash Zamora, Dalton Portella, David Gulick, Diana Frank, Emily Anderson, Erik Schwab, Glenn Glasser, Grant Monahan, Ian Cooke, Jarrett Steil, Jesse Joeckel, Joanna Steidle, Justin Burkle, Kyle Rosko, Matt Barton, Matt Clark, Max Foley, Mike Nelson, Mikey DeTemple, Noel Arikian, Paul Brooke, Peter Ngo, Ric Kallaher, Rich Silver, Ryan Moore, Ryan Sherman, Seamus Moran, Scott Rudin, Sunshine Margaritis, Sutton Lynch, Terence Connors, and Tony Caramanico.

Katsipis explains that the first two East exhibitions were at the Atlantic Terrace in Montauk and were blockbuster shows with many in attendance. “I handpicked all of my favorite photographers and we had this huge party, and we all showed our work,” he says, recalling the first East. “We had Dalton Portella, Justin Burkle — a bunch of great photographers — Mike Nelson, Matt Clark, all the OGs of New York surf photography. … We had live music by the Montauk Project, a DJ, we even had fire throwers, and like 500 people came out for this thing. Montauk Brewing donated all the beer… We sold everything and I was like, OK, that worked. Let’s do it again.”

The next show, East 2, was even bigger, but the Atlantic Terrace was eventually sold and they lost their space. “I didn’t have a place to do it anymore. And it wasn’t for lack of looking,” Katsipis says, noting that Christopher Lucore opened his The Lucore Art gallery during the pandemic and they made fast friends.

“A lot of people had recommended him to me,” Lucore says of Katsipis. “He was like the Montauk guy — or that’s what people were pitching him to me as: Born and raised in Montauk, his family owned a store… people were mentioning to me that James was someone I really needed to talk to,” he continues, adding, “We were planning his first solo exhibition pretty quick after that.”

The pair found great success together with well attended shows and lots of sales at the gallery, but things changed when Katsipis opened his eponymous gallery in Montauk this summer, only selling his own photography there. “He already had me blocked out for a solo show and I’m like, ‘I already have a solo show — it’s my gallery,’” Katsipis says, sharing how he brought the idea of East 3 to Lucore’s gallery.

Lucore wasn’t in Montauk in 2013, so he never saw or experienced the original East exhibitions, but he welcomed Katsipis and his vision. “He didn’t really know what that entailed exactly, but he always goes along with all my crazy ideas,” Katsipis says. “I was like, ‘Just trust me,’ and he was like, ‘OK, here we go.’”

The recipe for an epic photography show was already in place thanks to the previous East exhibitions, but Katsipis and Lucore wanted to go even bigger and better. “I upped the ante this time — we did 41 artists and it was definitely more curated. I made everyone do similar sizes, and all white frames. I handpicked the pieces,” Katsipis says. “In the original East shows it was kind of like a free for all, like do whatever you want, we’ll make it work. So it looked kind of like a yard sale in there with art, but this was all an white, fresh gallery look. I had higher standards for this show, and I definitely curated it to my eye and liking, and I’d say this was the best one yet. And we definitely had the most people ever.”

Lucore agrees, adding, “It must have been the busiest show we’ve ever had here. The shows I’ve done with James have always been probably the busiest shows I’ve had, but I think this one was busier than both the previous shows I’ve had with him. It was crazy.”

The work on display is a wonderfully diverse selection of photography, including stunning surf photos, quirky and grand Montauk scenes, mildly erotic images, sea creatures, drone photography, nostalgia and even some more abstract and process-based works, like Bjorn looss’ exposure of the full moon taken on photo paper without using an actual camera.

Katsipis and Lucore clearly share mutual respect and admiration, and Lucore is gaining a real reputation for being among the most important and beloved figures in the East End art scene.

“He’s the best and he’s curating everything. He hung this show, he does his gallery. He hangs my pieces for clients for custom installs that I do. He hangs Dalton’s (Portella at 484 Gallery) shows. This man is busy,” Katsipis says. “People need to know who this guy is. And he just turned 28, like last week. And he’s the sweetest, sweetest guy, and a talented artist himself. … I think he deserves all the high praise. He’s a fantastic human being.”

Go see what all the fuss is about and check out East 3 at The Lucore Art at 87 S. Euclid Avenue in Montauk. Learn more at thelucoreart.com or @thelucoreart on Instagram.