Hamptons Silverleaf Landscaping: Crafting the Perfect Garden

Kevin Keyser, founder of Hamptons Silverleaf Landscaping and one of his fabulous wall gardens

Crafting a perfect garden takes a lot of care and attention to detail.

Kevin Keyser, founder of Hamptons Silverleaf Landscaping, understands this craft very well. When designing a garden for a client, he goes to their homes, looks inside and peers out the windows to see what the client will see.

“A garden definitely transforms a home,” Keyser says.

He realized his passion for garden design as a child when his father brought him to arboretums, gardens and parks. From there, he went on to found Hamptons Silverleaf Landscaping and help his clients create thriving and evolving personal

ecosystems.

“When you look out your window or step outside onto your porch or patio, you, the homeowner, should feel cosseted by an ecosystem that is one with your home,” his business website reads.

The level of control is up to the client. They can choose to be very involved in the process and pick colors and plants, but they can also decide to put their trust in Keyser to design their perfect garden.

“I really listen to my clients, and I like when they are very involved, but it’s also fun if they trust me and say they have seen my work and let me take full control of the design,” Keyser says.

The environment of the home makes a difference in what type of plants and flowers will flourish. Soil quality, moisture conditions, sun and shade are all things that will affect the garden.

“The environment really makes a difference. It’s different if I am doing a garden on the ocean or if I am doing a garden inland,” Keyser says. “I have to go onto the property and see how the land lays out.”

Challenges like deer resistance are also at the forefront of his planning.

“A big factor we all have to think about now is deer-resistant plants. That list is getting smaller and smaller because they are eating everything,” Keyser explains.

Other key factors that go into crafting the perfect garden are attention to detail, design layout, functionality, knowledge of plants, maintenance level and multipurpose plants such as herbs for cutting and cooking.

Crafting the perfect garden doesn’t stop at plants and flowers. Hamptons Silverleaf Landscaping also specializes in pool design and installation, as well as hardscapes. They can add walkways, patios, driveways and wooden, metal, natural stone or cement structures to bring your garden together seamlessly.

Keyser’s personal style prefers mass plantings and bold color schemes. He loves using purple, maroon and different types of ornamental grasses with pops of color coming through.

He puts that same level of care and effort into his own garden, which is heavily planted with different colors of pines, hydrangeas, ornamental grasses, Russian sage and more.

But the key trick to a perfect garden, according to Keyser, is: “It’s forever changing. A garden is never finished, and it evolves with every year.”

He adds, “I don’t think it should be stagnant; you should always be adding and moving and making things. That’s a perfect garden.”

Hamptons Silverleaf Landscaping is located at 315 Westphalia Road in Mattituck. It can be reached by calling 631-324-1911 or by visiting hamptonssilverleaflandscaping.com.

