Laurel Glen Vineyard Is Pouring at Chefs of the Hamptons

Laurel Glen Vineyard Partner Bettina A. Sichel

Laurel Glen Vineyard Partner Bettina A. Sichel is pouring fabulous wine at this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, a Hamptons foodie’s dream come true, returning July 18 to the spectacular Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina.

Hosted by celebrity chef, Food Network star and host of Worst Chefs in America, Anne W. Burrell, Chefs of the Hamptons is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes. This is a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink.

Each part of this event has been curated from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Meet Laurel Glen Vineyard Partner Bettina A. Sichel

How did you get into this line of work?

I was born into this line of work. My father’s family has been making wine in Germany since 1857. The winery is most famous for a wine called Blue Nun. I am the oldest of only girls, so I was expected to follow in my father’s footsteps.

What trends are you currently seeing?

There is a steady drumbeat of official organizations telling us that all alcohol consumption is bad for us, despite the fact that there is very little scientific evidence to support these claims. So, I can only hope that, just like in the 1980s, there will be a swing back to a more moderate position — supported by science — that moderate alcohol consumption has neutral health effects and, in older people, actually has positive health effects.

What is your favorite wine?

Probably my favorite white wine is German Riesling, which is lower in alcohol and higher in acidity than most other wines and so makes for a great pre- and post-meal beverage. My favorite red wine is definitely Cabernet Sauvignon. I love how full-bodied and satisfying it is as a young wine and how much complexity and elegance Cabernet develops as it ages.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw inspiration from my community of Sonoma Valley. I am surrounded by vineyards and farmers and winemakers and wine marketers, all of whom are extremely collaborative.

Who do you admire in the industry?

I mostly admire women, because I know how disciplined you have to be to be successful in the wine world as a woman. Some of the women I admire (and this is only a partial list) are Jancis Robinson, Karen MacNeil, Cathy Corison, Kim Stare Wallace, and, even though he isn’t a woman, Jean Charles Boisset.

What are some winemaking rituals you practice?

A couple of the rituals and techniques we practice that I am most proud of are organic farming, which I believe is essential to good stewardship of our beautiful estate vineyard, and native yeast fermentations of our Cabernets, which I believe gives the wines more personality.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Our 2022 Laurel Glen Blanc Slate Sauvignon Blanc, made from old vine Sauvignon Blanc vines, our 2023 Laurel Glen Rosella Rosé, made from the oldest vines on our Estate vineyard and our 2019 Laurel Glen Counterpoint Cabernet Sauvignon, from the softest, most fruit forward lots we harvest every year from our Estate vineyard.

Visit laurelglen.com