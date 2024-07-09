Michael Rubin July 4 Party Brought Stars to the Hamptons

Michael Rubin (Patrick McMullan)

Billionaire Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July white party, renowned as the biggest Hamptons bash of the summer, saw an impressive turnout of celebrities from various fields. Held at Rubin’s $50 million East Hampton estate, the party brought together top athletes, young influencers, notable rappers and musicians, and big-name celebrities.

Football legends Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were seen letting loose, with Brady even taking a shot with host Rubin and hospitality magnate Will Makris. Yankees icon Derek Jeter, and NBA stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Devin Booker added to the star-studded ambiance.

Young TikTok influencers like Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, Alix Earle, and sisters Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio mingled and captured moments for their millions of followers.

And just about every corner of Rubin’s sprawling estate was filled with rappers and musicians. Hip hop stars Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, Quavo, French Montana, Fat Joe, and DJ Khaled were present, but the performances of the night were what left partygoers talking. R&B legend Mary J. Blige graced the crowd with her vocals, as did rising star Shaboozey, known for his hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” and rapper Lil Wayne cranked out his biggest hits.