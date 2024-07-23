A Night of Networking & Wellness Innovation is Approaching at the Mindset Mixer

Priscilla Holloway of the Mindset Mixer

The Hamptons is preparing to host the Mindset Mixer, a networking opportunity for CEOs, innovators, entrepreneurs, curators, and visionaries to connect, collaborate and brainstorm.

The Mindset Mixer is designed to create a space where people who “share the mindset of making things happen” can connect with a night of food, drinks and entertainment.

“In real estate I do this all day long, but I found that networking events are all quite boring and stuffy,” Priscilla Holloway, founder and host of the Mindset Mixer, said. “I thought about doing something different where we have a topic of focus each year, we have entertainment, we have food and we have a topic we are going to focus on and discuss.”

The theme for this year’s Mindset Mixer is designing happiness and wellness, a topic that aims to explore the importance of integrating self-care into professional environments to enhance personal efficiency and business success.

“The legacy we want to leave behind is that ideas are born, visions are shared and connections are made. We hope that people will better understand that you need to take care of yourself. Happiness and well being are a huge part of wellbeing too,” Holloway said.

Expert speakers, engaging sessions and networking opportunities will allow guests to grow, learn and connect with fellow local professionals.

Mauro Porcini, PepsiCo’s first-ever Chief Design Officer since 2012 and the author of “The Human Side of Innovation.”, will be a guest speaker at the event. Porcini has been listed among OOOM magazine’s 100 most inspiring people of 2023.

“Porcini shows that the key to real, world-changing innovation is to put people first — not only the people we innovate for but also the people who lead the innovation process,” his website reads.

Porcini is renowned for spearheading innovation across global brands, and is a leading voice in design thinking. His work has been featured in Harvard Business Review’s essential reads, and he will be sharing his insights on designing happiness and how it translates to business.

“He (Porcini) is an empathetic leader and to be a good leader you really have to look after yourself,” Holloway explained. “He ties in the business and wellness component. Leaders and business people have to take care of themselves otherwise they can’t do their job.”

The evening’s program includes cocktails and mocktails, passed hors d’oeuvres, a healthy buffet, networking with local business owners and guest speakers.

Adding a touch of entertainment to the evening program, Lexy Panterra, a self-made millionaire, a musician, entrepreneur and founder of the Twerk Out program, will perform live.

Panterra has Crohn’s Colitis and she healed herself through eating and well being, Holloway explained. The founder of eFundYourHealth helped her with the disease.

Panterra wanted to raise money for EFundYourHealth. All proceeds from the event will be donated to eFundYourHealth. EFundYourHealth raises funds for alternative medicine, such as a dietician or a coach, for people less fortunate.

The Mindset Mixer has a combined overall outreach of 19,200 contacts, 6.7K facebook followers and 3.4 million instagram. This event is an invaluable opportunity to network with prominent local business leaders and be part of an elite circle shaping the future of business, the press statement says.

The event brings together elite sponsors, brand sponsors and VIP ticket holders. A VIP ticket is $125 and includes admission and refreshments.

The brands within the footprint of the event are all wellness brands. Attendees will be able to test out showcased brand samples and experiences as well as speak with business owners.

Elite sponsors will join the founders clubs and will receive premium exposure, complimentary admission for 4 guests and exclusive representation within their respective fields.

Elite event sponsors include Justin’s Chop Shop, Out East Design and Branding, James Nicholas, Homereliance Capital, Kendall Kreations, Hotaling Insurance Services, Lifestyle Production Group, AliKat Productions and more.

“The key goal is to create value for the community by bringing people together,” Holloway said.

The annual Mindset Mixer is on Friday, July 26, from 6–9 p.m. at Rally Point East, a private members car club and auto storage in the Hamptons. For more information and to secure your place at the Mindset Mixer, visit mindset-mixer.com.

