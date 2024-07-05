New Businesses & Top Spots in East Hampton Village This Summer

Village Bistro is opening in East Hampton May 10

If you are looking for something to do in East Hampton Village you are in luck, as there are a bunch of fun and interesting new shops, restaurants and businesses in East Hampton.

East Hampton Village, one of the prestigious communities in the Hamptons (which are by themselves among the most widely known areas in the United States of America) have recently welcomed several new businesses. East Hampton was already host to a wide variety of high class shops, boutiques and restaurants; with these new additions, it’s now an even better location for some shopping, dining or just having a good time.

Here is a list of five of the newest hip stores, restaurants and businesses in East Hampton.

New in East Hampton

Village Bistro

The traditional French restaurant that debuted this spring hosts a variety of dishes, from a village burger that comes with bacon and the Village Bistro’s signature blend to roasted salmon with sautéed asparagus and roasted sunchoke. Village Bistro also has a raw bar that serves, among other things, shrimp cocktail and local clams. Bon appetit! 10 Main Street, East Hampton, villagebistroeh.com

Eric Emanuel

Well-known clothing store and streetwear brand Eric Emanuel also recently opened a new location in East Hampton. The new store, which opened just a few weeks ago, offers shoppers a wide variety of flashy apparel options including t-shirts and sweat shorts sporting Emanuel’s signature double E logo. The store itself boasts just as much flair as the clothes sold inside, featuring a clean white interior with bombastic yellow stripes that set it apart from similar retailers. 48 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, ericemanuel.com

Veronica Beard

This renowned clothing brand sports a diverse selection of clothing items for sale, from dresses to hand bags. The new store offers, among the normal items you’d expect, some items special to Veronica Beard including the designer’s signature Dicky Jackets. The store also offers a selection of footwear that includes sandals, sneakers, boots and more. 66 Newton Lane, East Hampton, veronicabeard.com

Sunshine

This boutique pleases its customers with clothing, swimwear, books and more. Sunshine used to be located in Amagansett, but recently moved and opened up shop in East Hampton Village. The boutique’s clothing options consist mostly of summer wear and casual wear like crop tops and sweatpants which, combined with their swimwear options, may provide shoppers all they need to stay fashionable in the summer heat. Aside from clothing and swimwear, Sunshine is also host to such products as lip balm, essential oil blends and even books. 98 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, sunshineamagansett.com

Bonpoint

Kids want to look good, too, and Bonpoint seeks to help with stylish clothing for newborns, infants, and children — and maybe even something for Mom. Bonpoint offers a wide variety of clothing, ranging from a mini hoodie fit for a newborn, cashmere cardigans fit for a baby, childrens jeans and more. 66 Newton Lane, Suite F, East Hampton, bonpoint.com

THINGS TO DO IN EAST HAMPTON

Georgica Pond

Discover a secluded area of flourishing wildlife at Georgica Pond, which is home to a plethora of unique plant and animal species including ospreys and snapping turtles. The nearby cove is a popular spot for kayaking, and Georgica Beach is popular among surfers. 219 Lily Pond Lane, East Hampton

LongHouse Reserve

Explore over 16 acres of beautiful outdoor sculptures and ornate gardens planned by world-renowned textile designer Jack Lenor Larsen. The property features over 70 works of public art among the carefully arranged gardens. The reserve embodies Larsen’s desire to foster creativity in gardening and showcase the beauty of everyday living. 133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton

Round Swamp Farm

Experience the best baked goods and artisanal foods that the Hamptons have to offer. The Round Swamp Farm is a market featuring a wide collection of farm stands, each offering a unique and specialized food experience. Try out a variety of different pies, salads, pastas and much more. 184 County Road 40, East Hampton

East Hampton Main Beach

This is one of the most popular attractions in the Hamptons. The beach offers a plethora of seaside amenities like a snack bar, restrooms and equipment rentals. Given its regulations for surfing and fishing, as well as the presence of designated swimming areas, this beach is the perfect destination for families. 101 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton

Guild Hall of East Hampton

This is an important part of the culture and heritage of Long Island. Built in 1931, the hall includes three galleries and a theater which can accommodate up to 360 seated guests. Experience powerful performances and beautiful visual arts shows in the same hall that housed numerous artistic talents, including the legendary Jackson Pollock. 158 Main Street, East Hampton

East Hampton Village Nature Trail and Wildlife Sanctuary

The Village Nature Trail is a secluded and woodsy area of untouched nature spanning over 16 acres. Once a private Japanese water garden, the trail has since opened to the public and has been home to a growing variety of waterfowl. Travel across this serene area of wildlife over the 25 Japanese wooden footbridges which span the trail. 96 Davids Lane, East Hampton

-Compiled By Shohom Chakraborty