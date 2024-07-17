Salute to Southold: New Businesses in the Heart of the North Fork

Located in the heart of North Fork farm country, Southold offers a blend of rural beauty and rich history. Southold is a picturesque community where both locals and visitors can enjoy the countryside and explore the area’s new shops and restaurants. The hamlet is surrounded by vineyards, farms and a beautiful coastline, making it a popular destination for wine tasting, fishing and dining.

Not to be confused with the Town of Southold — the municipality that oversees everything from Laurel to Fishers Island — the unincorporated hamlet of Southold has a lot to offer. With its array of dining locations, shops and activities, Southold is the perfect destination for a day trip on the North Fork.

Big Grin Burger Popup

A seasonal food truck has been a staple of North Fork Table & Inn since 2010, and it has seen improvements and expansions over the years. The food truck aspires to supply you with all your perfect picnic essentials. This year, North Fork Table & Inn is introducing a Big Grin Burger popup. This new food truck is inspired by restaurateur and Michelin-starred chef John Fraser’s newest burger concept in Boston. The food truck will offer smash burgers from the burger concept in Boston, as well as the North Fork Table lobster roll and refreshing beverages, making it the perfect spot for a picnic. The food truck is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. 57225 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Biggie’s Lunch

Come as you are and enjoy a delicious, hassle-free meal. This casual dining spot combines modern farmhouse and summer-cottage vibes, inviting locals and visitors to enjoy meals straight from the beach or boat. The reasonably priced menu offers sandwiches, salads, quesadillas, special French fries and a NoFo lobster roll. The eatery also has a full bar with local wines and beers. Named after the owner, Steve “Biggie” Ammirati, this dining destination carries not just his nickname but also his love for bacon. Six out of the 22 menu items include some form of it. Biggie’s doesn’t believe in a traditional lunch hour, so they are open from 10:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m., allowing guests to come in for brunch, lunch, dinner, linner or whatever else they might want. 43715 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-8448, thecateredfork.com/biggies

Wego Fishing Bait & Tackle

The beloved bait and tackle shop is back under new ownership. After the death of longtime owner Steven Sponza last September, his stepdaughter Elizabeth Stathis and manager Craig Jobes, who has managed the shop for the last seven years, have taken over the shop. Wego Fishing Bait & Tackle had been open for over two decades under Sponza, and now Stathis and Jobes credit the fishing community’s support for motivating them to reopen the shop. It maintains Sponza’s legacy of friendly and knowledgeable service, and focuses strictly on bait and tackle supplies; however, they are expanding their selection this season. 64355 Route 25, Southold. 631-765-3918