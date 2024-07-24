The Onion Tree Pizza Co. Chef Jay Jadeja Talks GrillHampton

The Onion Tree Pizza Co. chef Jay Jadeja is serving his delicious eats at this year’s Dan’s GrillHampton, the ultimate night of barbecue with top grillmasters in the Hamptons on Saturday, August 3, hosted by Baked by Melissa CEO Melissa Ben-Ishay at The Clubhouse Hamptons in East Hampton.

Enjoya selection of grilled fare from steak to burgers to veggies, as well as sweet desserts. Over 15 chefs will offer their best grilled dishes with entry including access to all the food as well as bars serving up craft cocktails, beer and wine. Clubhouse Hamptons has curated live music and a DJ set to perform during GrillHampton and an afterparty will offer late night fun.

Find more info about GrillHampton and tickets at DansTaste.com

Meet The Onion Tree Pizza Co. Chef Jay Jadeja

What is your cooking philosophy?

Local, lively, big flavors.

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

1770 House Restaurant & Inn.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

The love of feeding people and nourishing their souls.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Multicultural food with complexity of flavors, big bold flavors, the spicing up of America.

What is your comfort food and why?

Pizza Napoletana for its simplicity and/or a bowl of my Grandma’s chicken curry for the memories it evokes.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Pizza Napoletana Margherita or grilled Indian spiced chicken thighs.

What do you plan to serve at the even?

Kerala spiced grilled chicken thighs.

242 Sea Cliff Avenue, Sea Cliff. 516-916-5353, theoniontree.com