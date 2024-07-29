Podcast: Dan Talks with East Hampton Village Lifeguard Jimmy Minardi

Meet East Hampton Village Lifeguard Jimmy Minardi

Episode 192: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Jimmy Minardi, a longtime East Hampton Village lifeguard who recently founded the nonprofit East Hampton Village Surf Rescue Response Team, in which local volunteers will respond to assist staff lifeguards in an effort to lower response times.

