Ram's Head Inn Hosts Book Launch Party
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
07/22/2024
Rams Head Bootlegger Rum and Rose flowed at the book launch party celebrating author Kathleen Boye‘s latest novel, RAMS HEAD, hailed as this summer’s “newest sexy beach read.”
Hosted at the Rams Head Inn on Shelter Island, the event featured a live jazz performance by Ahmad Ali.
Signed copies of the novel were exclusively available at the Rams Head Inn, and guests had the opportunity to meet the author.