Event & Party Photos

Ram's Head Inn Hosts Book Launch Party

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 07/22/2024

Aandrea Carter, Kathleen Boyes, Gwen MarderRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Feras Alsindi, Holly CostaregniRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Hal Neier, Bruce MichaelRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Jill Carney, Lauren and Larry HaagRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Juan NavarroRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Laura Scheuer, Nino Solazzi, Christine Matthai, David CorivlianoRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Mary Mohrman, Jocelyn Underwood, Hilary von MaurRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Mike Marder, Gwen MarderRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Mike Marder, Marsh Newmark, Mindy Berstein, Gwen MarderRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Ahmad AliRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Nancy Alderman, Ester Newberg, Zig Alderman, Zach Zion, Dr.Zion, Christie and Greyson ZionRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Paul Donaher, Kathleen Boyes, Bruce MichaelRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Paul Donaher, Chris Albanese, Bruce Michael, Richard SchexneiderRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Sophie and Patricia ReedRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Susan Jaques, Tricia Laudati, Mike and Kathleen BoyesRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Rams Head Bootlegger Rum and Rose flowed at the book launch party celebrating author Kathleen Boye‘s latest novel, RAMS HEAD, hailed as this summer’s “newest sexy beach read.”

Hosted at the Rams Head Inn on Shelter Island, the event featured a live jazz performance by Ahmad Ali.

Signed copies of the novel were exclusively available at the Rams Head Inn, and guests had the opportunity to meet the author.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles