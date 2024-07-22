Recipe: Make a Refreshing Placēbö Yellow Watermelon Salad

The Placebo Yellow Watermelon Salad

Looking for an easy summer treat that will freshen any lunch or dinner table? Try this Placēbö recipe for yellow watermelon salad! The listed ingredients will make three to four salads or one large platter to share.

Honey Ricotta Ingredients:

8 oz ricotta

1/3 cup honey

2 tbsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Dressing Ingredients:

2 cup apple cider vinegar

2 jalapeños, top off

1 handful cilantro, with stems

1 handful parsley, with stems

1 handful fresh mint, with stems

1/4 cup honey

Directions:

1. Whip all of the honey ricotta ingredients until creamy, then set aside.

2. Blend all dressing ingredients in blender for 30 seconds.

3. Strain out liquid.

4. Save pulp from dressing.

5. Toss yellow watermelon in dressing and let sit for a few minutes.

6. Take leftover pulp and place at bottom of plate.

7. Set pieces of soaked yellow watermelon over pulp.

8. Place generous spoonfuls of the honey ricotta next to pieces of watermelon and garnish with a piece of picked mint

Serve and enjoy!

Placēbö is located at 161 Second House Road, Montauk. For more info, call 631-483-5154 or visit placeborestaurant.com.