Rooted Hospitality Group Cofounder David Hersh Joins Chefs of the Hamptons

Fauna chef and owner David Hersh of Rooted Hospitality

Rooted Hospitality Group Cofounder David Hersh is serving his restaurant group’s premier bites to this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, a Hamptons foodie’s dream come true, returning this Thursday, July 18 to the spectacular Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina.

Hosted by celebrity chef, Food Network star and host of Worst Chefs in America, Anne W. Burrell, Chefs of the Hamptons is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes. This is a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink.

Each part of this event has been curated from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Meet Rooted Hospitality Group Cofounder David Hersh

What is your cooking philosophy?

My cooking philosophy is simple, if it’s not the best version, I’m not going to serve it.

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

My favorite afternoon in the Hamptons is anchoring down in the Rumba Cove in Hampton Bays enjoying the sunshine and water sports with my family.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw much of my inspiration from traveling. Exploring different cultures and their cuisines opens my eyes to new flavors, techniques, and ingredients.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Local and sustainable sourcing of food continues to be the trend. We prioritize ingredients that are locally sourced, and sustainably produced.

What is your comfort food and why?

My comfort food is my mom’s delicious carrot cake. I’ve always had a sweet tooth, and coming home to her carrot cake was a real treat. I love it so much that I brought it to Flora to share with others.

What is your favorite dish to make?

My favorite dish to make when entertaining at my home is a prime ribeye with all the extras like truffle butter, sautéed mushrooms and roasted seasonal vegetables.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Berkshire pork belly with fennel and sprout slaw, peanuts, bacon aioli and soy mustard caramel.

