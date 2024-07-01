Scott’s Pointe Opens Full-Time for Summer in Calverton

Scott’s Pointe has a wave simulator.(Courtesy of Scott’s Pointe.)

Scott’s Pointe Adventure Park opened full-time this week for its first summer in operation. The nine-month-old family-owned facility in Calverton, which has been in the making for more than 25 years, offers dozens of indoor and outdoor diversions across 48 sprawling acres that appeal to people of all ages and interests.

From indoor attractions like a surf pool, laser tag, axe throwing, mini-golf, rock-climbing and an arcade to outdoor activities like the 2.2-acre Aqua Park, kayaking, paddleboarding, pickleball, volleyball and more — along with a well-regarded restaurant and two bars — there are plenty of activities to entertain an entire family all day and evening long.

“There’s a lot of stuff here that’s a good fit for a wide range of people,” says co-owner Cody Scott. “We get a lot of families. When families go to other entertainment facilities, such as small theme parks, the parents are standing on the sidelines watching their 8-year-olds run around. But here, there are a lot of things that parents can partake in and enjoy along with their kids.”

For instance, “the parents love playing laser tag as much as the kids,” he says. “The Aqua Park opened last week, and there are almost as many parents out there as there are kids. This is one of the few places where parents can come with a 6-year-old and a 17-year-old, and everyone’s having fun. Parents can enjoy it with their kids. We also get groups of college kids, 50th birthday parties — people of all ages come and have fun.”

And fun was the overarching goal behind the creation of Scott’s Pointe, which was developed by the Scott family of Port Jefferson Station. “We wanted to create a place where families could come spend the day, have a great time and be able to afford to come back next weekend,” says Cody Scott, who runs the adventure park with his father, Eric, and brother, Jake.

Corey Lohr, 30, of Holbrook, has come nearly a dozen times since the park opened.

“My buddy and I were passing by one day and we stopped in to see what it was, and we wound up staying all day,” he says. “I went back the next weekend by myself, and then I brought my parents, my 5-year-old nephew, and other people, and we all had a great time. When I go, I get there at about 12 and stay till 9; the food is great, and there’s no reason to leave.” Lohr owns a business and says he may bring his employees to Scott’s Pointe for a team-building event. “I want to thank the Scotts for bringing something like this to Long Island,” he says.

The complex includes the Lake View Grill, a full-service restaurant and sports bar that can accommodate about 200 people inside and 200 people outside. With an emphasis on fresh ingredients and crowd-pleasing dishes, along with spectacular water views, the Lake View Grill has developed a loyal following among Long Islanders, many of whom make the trip out just for lunch or dinner.

“We take a lot of pride in our food,” Scott says. “Nearly everything on the menu is made fresh daily, and we cook it as healthy as we can. And it provides one of the best views on Long Island.” Large windows and an ample-sized outdoor patio overlook the 13-acre manmade, spring-fed, freshwater lake.

The menu features appetizers like wings, cauliflower bites and nachos, entrees like chicken Milanese, wild caught salmon and New York strip steak, along with burgers, specialty tacos and quesadillas, salads, sandwiches and kids’ items.

Scott’s Pointe’s 70-foot-by-70-foot surf pool is one of the largest in the world. The pool features sessions for surfers of all levels, from beginners to advanced, and bodyboarding is also an option. Participants must be 46 inches to bodyboard and 52 inches to surf.

The floating Aqua Park is also one of the world’s largest. There are multiple inflatable slides, giant swings, an obstacle course, rock climbing walls, trampolines and an inflatable “blob,” which “you can sit on, and your friend can jump on one side and launch you in the air and into the water,” Scott says. Visitors must be at least 4 feet tall for the Aqua Park.

As the Scott family went through the arduous permitting process and construction phases, they were able to update their plans with the times. With the growth in pickleball, for instance, they included several pickleball courts outside. The increasing popularity of axe throwing led to the creation of four axe-throwing lanes inside, where participants (who must be at least 56 inches tall) throw competition-sized axes at targets. And to be inclusive to children with sensory needs, the indoor kids’ room includes a 144-square-foot muted-color soft play area for children ages 3 and under.

Other activities inside the kids’ room include a ninja warrior course with ropes and bars for climbing; padded, curved walls that children can run up; mini climbing walls; and virtual reality games.

Besides the Aqua Park, the lake includes a swimming area and kayak and paddleboard rentals. Bumper boats will be added soon. Outdoor activities will also eventually include go-carting on a three-quarter mile track, with carts reaching speeds of up to 20 mph. In addition to the pickleball courts, there will be volleyball courts and batting cages.

The 80,000-square-foot indoor facility includes a one-of-a-kind laser tag venue, with an apocalyptic Long Island-themed game that accommodates up to 24 players.

There are six adult rock-climbing walls of varying difficulty, including a two-sided wall that allows visitors to race their friends to the top. An island beach-themed, nine-hole mini-golf course, complete with palm trees, is a popular attraction for people of all ages. Other indoor activities include grand prix car racing and golf simulators and an arcade, where players win tickets that are redeemable for prizes.

Scott’s Pointe also hosts private parties. There are designated party rooms for kids’ parties, while some parties are held surf pool-side. There’s also an upstairs banquet room that can accommodate up to 300 guests, with a full-service bar and private balcony overlooking the lake. Over the past nine months, baby showers, christenings, bar mitzvahs and corporate parties have been held there.

General admission to the indoor park is $37.50. Spectator tickets, which are valid indoors and outdoors, are $10. Tickets for certain attractions, including the Aqua Park and surf pool, can be purchased as an add-on or a la carte. The Aqua Park costs $40 per hour and the surf pool is $30 per half hour.

Scott’s Pointe is located at 5835 Middle Country Road in Calverton. It is open seven days a week for the summer; check the website for the most current hours of operation. For more information, visit scottspointe.com or call 631-953-2133.

