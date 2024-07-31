Seven Beach Lane Boutique Hotel Opens in Westhampton Beach

Seven Beach Lane pool

In the heart of Westhampton Beach, historic charm meets modern luxury at Seven Beach Lane boutique hotel, opening its doors on August 1. Nestled in a prime location right around the corner from town and only a walk away from the beach, Seven Beach Lane offers an elegant oasis for guests and visitors.

Steeped in history, the hotel at 7 Beach Lane in Westhampton Beach was known as the Grassmere Inn before the new developers purchased it in 2021, and it has been under construction to renovate and modernize the location while continuing to hold true to its history.

“I think it really resonates with people in town, we are bringing that modern taste into our redesign while at the same time appreciating and restoring an 1880s designed inn to its original glory,” Corey Gluckstal, owner and developer of the property, said.

Today, Seven Beach Lane stands as a testament to the magic of renovation and impeccable design. The result is a single structure luxury boutique hotel that has a historic, vintage appearance in the front attached by a glass corridor with a modern extension on the back.

“It allows us to brand and create a theme here that is old versus new, vintage versus modern,” Gluckstal explained.

The hotel features 16 guest rooms and generously sized suites including a one-of-a-kind, two-bedroom penthouse. Each guest room offers one king or queen bed intentionally meant for one couple to enjoy the peace and tranquility they deserve to experience on vacation.

The two-bedroom penthouse at treetop level is complete with an expansive wraparound porch and deck with views overlooking the pool, garden and Westhampton Beach village.

“It is a one-acre, upscale, luxurious elegant oasis where people of like mind can come and staycation or take an extended vacation while engaging in all the amenities we have to offer,” Gluckstal said.

Beyond the rooms, the hotel offers amenities such as private and group fitness and wellness programs, including yoga, HIIT and resistance training classes, a heated saltwater pool, an outdoor sauna and a cold plunge.

In addition to the outdoor amenities, Seven Beach Lane’s culinary program showcases an expansive menu that changes with the seasons.

A full-time executive chef, sous chef, and pastry chef will prepare locally sourced ingredients from farms and the sea including Balsam Farms, Early Girl Farm, Catapano Dairy Farm and Amagansett Sea Salt.

The breakfast menu includes items such as a soft scramble with black summer truffle, lemon whipped ricotta toasted brioche, and house-made sausages, jams and hot sauces. Lunch will feature a beach burger, fresh Montauk calamari and fish tacos.

Dinner menu highlights include broiled Peconic gold oysters with a French garlic sausage, royal red shrimp bucatini and a pan-roasted Montauk black sea bass.

Seven Beach Lane will blend itself into the Westhampton Beach community and become a staple on Main Street. With such a close proximity to town, locals will be able to come and enjoy the spot while guests also have the ability to go into town and enjoy the shops and businesses.

“There is a big emphasis on community and supporting local businesses,” Brittany Lewkowitz, Seven Beach Lane Marketing and PR, said.

A private membership program is expected to launch in the fall intended to allow people to access amenities year round.

Seven Beach Lane hopes to grow and add cultural experiences unique to the East End, such as wine tastings, special food tasting, celebrity chefs, famous authors, cigar rolling and music events, Gluckstal said.

Gluckstal has been coming to the East End, specifically Westhampton and Quogue, his entire life and has seen it change and flourish. He is an entrepreneur and real estate executive, and his family has been in the hospitality business his entire life.

He owns Fire Island Beach House, a hotel, restaurant and bar on Fire Island, and when he heard of the Grassmere Inn, he saw it as an opportunity to create a new hotel in Westhampton Beach.

He used his experience on Fire Island in his planning and design process for Seven Beach Lane while acknowledging the uniqueness of Westhampton Beach, including its proximity to the city making it more commutable, its low-key vibe and an increase in year-round living while still offering beautiful beaches, he explained.

“You get the best of both worlds, you have the East End vibe yet you can get in and out of Westhampton far easier. You throw all of that together and I think our business plan and what we have done here is going to be truly unmatched. I have expectations that this place is going to be the nicest luxury boutique hotel on Long Island,” Gluckstal said.

Seven Beach Lane is now accepting reservations for summer 2024 with room rates starting at $795/night and private memberships launching this fall. To inquire and reserve, visit sevenbeachlane.com or call 631-684-0777.