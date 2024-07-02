Sunset Harbor Chef Nick Vogel Talks Dan's Chefs of the Hamptons

Chef Nick Vogel

Sunset Harbor Chef Nick Vogel is bringing his delicious eats to this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, a Hamptons foodie’s dream come true, returning July 18 to the spectacular Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina.

Hosted by celebrity chef, Food Network star and host of Worst Chefs in America, Anne W. Burrell, Chefs of the Hamptons is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes. This is a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink.

Each part of this event has been curated from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Meet Sunset Harbor Chef Nick Vogel

What are your favorite summer ingredients?

Easily tomatoes and corn. I have been here on the South Fork since 2019 so coming from (South) Jersey tomatoes and Jersey sweet corn was always a summer staple.There are great tomatoes and corn if not better here.

What differentiates Sunset Harbor?

We have very unique menu offerings being prepared that center around Japanese and Asian fusion as well as some summer staples such as a great burger and an amazing fra diavolo pasta that we make fresh squid ink rigatoni next door at Si Si for the restaurant. Our sushi team is top notch this summer and we are getting high quality fish daily.

Where is your favorite destination (other than the Hamptons)?

I enjoy going to Nantucket. When my girlfriend and I first started dating we used to split time between there and D.C., she was working at a pastry/bakeshop there and I had my first executive chef role in D.C.. Great memories, good food there, and plenty of great coastal nature.

What is your favorite beverage to pair with a meal?

Vino!

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Tuna wonton taco, cilantro and jalapeno salsa, crispy ginger, avocado, veggie crunch roll, mushrooms, crispy sweet potato, avocado and citrus soy.

313 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-810-9021, ehpresort.com/sunsetharbor