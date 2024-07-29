Summer Fun, Food, Drink & Views at Sunset Harbor in East Hampton

Seafood is served with a view at Sunset Harbor

Striving to be a fun, family-friendly go-to spot in the Hamptons, Sunset Harbor is one of three restaurants at the EHP Resort & Marina. The eatery is part of the EHP Hospitality Group, which opened in 2022 under new ownership alongside Sí Sí Mediterranean Restaurant and Buongiorno Bakery.

It was designed to be a casual, inviting place where locals and visitors can eat, sip, and simply have a good time while taking in the waterfront views of Three Mile Harbor. Both indoor and outdoor spaces feature organic textures, sun-bleached woodworking and a neutral color palette, giving the establishment that peaceful, easy feeling perfect for breezy afternoons and carefree evenings.

Sunset Harbor features a contemporary Japanese and sushi menu with a modern twist, emphasizing shared family-style dishes that promote an interactive, social dining experience. The back of the house is commanded by Executive Chef Nicholas Vogel, who developed a keen sense for food prep at a young age. He shadowed his grandmother and mother while they mastered their culinary arts in the family’s kitchen and calls them “tremendous cooks.” He was groomed in the restaurant biz later on, bartending, serving and working with front-of-house management. But his real passion lies behind the stove.

“I think anyone, myself included, is the sum of experiences and situations — and regarding being a chef, my journey through certain kitchens, and different places working in this country and traveling abroad makes my influence unique,” says Vogel. “I enjoy all parts of the restaurant — the pre-planning, the connection we have with our team members, the business aspect, and of course the food! I think the kitchen is a pivotal part of the experience, but being cognizant of the entire experience and trying to craft an ambiance with all of our team to bring a great guest experience is my forte.”

As for the food and the menu at Sunset Harbor, Vogel leans heavily on Asian influences, combining it with regional treasures from farm and sea.

“Sunset Harbor draws inspiration from contemporary Japanese cuisine, focusing on fresh seafood,” says Vogel. “Our family-style menu celebrates Japanese flavors and umami tastes with dishes like Fresh Toro Sashimi with house kimchi, Baked King Crab Hand Roll, Miso Black Cod and Japanese A5 Wagyu. We feature a variety of sushi made with local fresh fish, handcrafted pastas, seafood dishes and traditional American fare like salads and a signature burger. Our commitment to quality is reflected in our sourcing of the finest ingredients, both locally and from Japan.”

To keep up with popular demand, the restaurant has expanded their offerings — many of their regulars are craving more traditional dishes. New options now include salads like the Sunset Wedge, featuring iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, and blue cheese sesame dressing, as well as a refreshing house salad with mixed baby greens, Asian pear, radish, carrot and ginger dressing. They also introduced a charcoal-grilled half chicken in chipotle miso, served with grilled broccolini, and, of course, a signature burger.

This year the restaurant has extended their outdoor area to include a lounge area with plush seating, bistro tables for intimate settings and picnic tables on the lawn. With a focus on fun, patrons can play oversized Connect Four outdoors, while indoors now features the Sunset Harbor’s Game Room showcasing darts, shuffleboard, table tennis, ring toss and more.

To round out the shebang there are many specials and events to be had as well. Touting the “Best Happy Hour” in town, you can sip a $10 rosé and feast on a special food menu Wednesday through Sunday from 4–6 p.m. On Thursday evenings the game room is transformed into a movie theater with cozy seating for viewing; Saturday nights welcome a showdown of dueling pianos; and Sundays from 6–9 p.m. you can experience Reggae Nights, a revival of the legendary Reggae Nights from East Hampton Point.

If you’re looking for a venue fit for a private event, Sunset Harbor is an ideal spot for hosting birthday parties, bachelorette dinners and other celebrations. Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Neil Patrick Harris, luxury fashion label Zimmerman and The Daily Front Row have all hosted their exclusive events on premises.

Whether decked in your beach best or dressed for an evening of festivities, Sunset Harbor is ready for summer lovin’ you with a waterfront setting, chic interior and fabulous food and drinks, and a breathtaking sunset to boot.

Sunset Harbor is located at 313 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton. It can be reached at 631-810-9021 or ehpresort.com/sunsetharbor.