Buongiorno Chef Nick Vogel Talks Chefs of the Hamptons

Nicholas Vogel of EHP Hospitality Group

Buongiorno chef Nick Vogel is bringing his delicious confections to this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, a Hamptons foodie’s dream come true, returning July 18 to the spectacular Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina.

Hosted by celebrity chef, Food Network star and host of Worst Chefs in America, Anne W. Burrell, Chefs of the Hamptons is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes. This is a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink.

Each part of this event has been curated from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

Meet Buongiorno Chef Nick Vogel

What trends are you seeing in baked goods?

I think there is a big trend in nostalgia with baked goods, seeing things from Americana reimagined by pastry chefs elevating items or just doing homemade renditions of popular commercial items from the ’90s.

What is special about Buongiorno?

It is so much more than a cafe! There is a great lounge areas both indoors and outdoors, private nooks if you need to get some work done or take a call with privacy. We are open 7 a.m.-5 p.m freshly making all of our pastries in the morning as well as our breakfast and lunch items to order. It is open to the public as well as servicing our EHP resort guests & marina/slip owners.

What is your favorite dessert?

I don’t have a big sweet tooth, which allows me to focus on my only favorite being Key lime pie. There is a great place in Captiva, Florida called the Bubble Room that one is No. 1 in my book.

If you could pick anywhere in the world to eat dessert, where would it be?

Looking forward to traveling to Italy, South Korea and Japan within the coming years so depending where I get to first!

What will you be serving at the event?

Mini croissants filled with City of Saints espresso martini shot crémeux.

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek, East Hampton. 631-810-9023, ehpresort.com/buongiorno