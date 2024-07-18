Townwide Fund of Huntington Golf for Good at Westhampton Country Club

Support Townwide Fund of Huntington Golf for Good at Westhampton Country Club (Getty Images)

Golfers and wine aficionados and friends of the Townwide Fund of Huntington will enjoy everything the East End has to offer during the Townwide Fund’s East End Outing set for September 19 at the prestigious Westhampton Country Club.

The September 19 event will offer vineyard excursions, dinner on Thursday evening, and cocktail parties around the bonfire. A block of rooms at a special rate will be available at the Indigo Hotel in Riverhead for Westhampton golfers and their guests.

The Westhampton outing is open to the public and expected to sell out quickly, as golfers are already registering. Reservations well in advance are encouraged and sponsorships are still available. All information is available at the Townwide Fund’s website, townwidefund.org.

“The generous support of our corporate sponsors and golfers allows the Townwide Fund of Huntington to continue our annual grants to our family of worthy human service agencies which provide boots on the ground assistance to our needy neighbors,” said Janice Whelan, Esq., President of the Townwide Fund of Huntington.

Meet Honoree Donald J. Rassiger, Esq.

Golfers and guests will celebrate Donald J. Rassiger, Partner at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP, which has been recognized by Forbes as a Top Corporate Law Firm.

Don handles a wide range of corporate matters and transactions, with a particular focus on the construction industry. Chair of the firm’s Construction practice group, Don has represented clients on all sides of the table including owners, developers, contractors, engineers, and architects. Clients benefit from his significant experience drafting and negotiating business deals, transactions, and contracts. Don has successfully closed over one billion dollars in M&A deals, both acquisitions and divestitures.

“Don’s ability to see where business needs intersect with legal compliance is well worth taking into your future and he can help cut the cord to the past,” is how one client described Don.

How The Townwide Fund of Huntington Serves the Community

“Our golf outings supports the hard work of many non-profits, with the assurance that funds are being carefully allocated in the most effective way possible through the Fund’s stewardship,” said Alice Marie Rorke, Executive Director of the Fund.

The fall is a busy time at the Fund, with the popular IPA & Rosé event on September 8 at the Seminary in Lloyd Harbor, followed by the Fall Golf Outing at the Westhampton Country Club on September 19. The year isn’t over until the Townwide Fund’s Thanks4Giving Run, this year on November 28. The run has become part of many a family’s holiday traditions and in 2023, more than 2,500 runners came to support the Townwide Fund.

Townwide Fund Touches Many Lives

In 1961, a group of Huntington residents wanted to help neighbors in need by raising funds in Huntington that would be donated only to charities serving the people of the Town of Huntington. More than sixty years later, this legacy continues with a robust, local organization that relies on an all-volunteer Board of Directors, community volunteers and a dedicated Executive Director and an Assistant Executive Director.

Since its inception, the Townwide Fund of Huntington has raised and distributed more than $60 million to the local charities of Huntington. Today, the Fund supports more than thirty different organizations throughout the community.

The Townwide Fund of Huntington is a community-facing foundation that raises funds and builds lasting connections among nonprofits serving residents of the Town of Huntington. Founded in 1961, the Townwide Fund partners with more than 30 local charitable organizations and bridges the gap between government support and the increasing needs of community residents. Learn more at townwidefund.org.