Arthur Roland Davis Remembered as Talented Musician

Arthur Roland Davis

Arthur Roland Davis, of Southampton, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, surrounded by his family. He was 74.

Davis was born on April 10, 1950, at Southampton Hospital to Lester Davis and Dorothy (Thomas) Davis, and was raised at the Davis family home on North Sea Road in Southampton Village along with his two brothers. He attended Southampton Elementary and Southampton High School, graduating in 1968. As a high school student, he excelled in sports, primarily on the Southampton Mariners football and basketball teams where he, along with his teammates, became known as the “Southampton Legends.” He then went on to earn a college degree, obtaining a Master Electrician License, and built an electrical business known as A. Roland Davis Electric.

Davis (fondly known as “AD”) had an immense love for music, playing keyboard and can be remembered with his first band, AD and the Soul Sensations, where his classmates would enjoy a good dance night at the high school. He later played percussion all over the East End alongside “Vivian and the Merrymakers.” The local community and patrons will fondly remember dancing to the “Merrymakers” at many a venue, most notably the Waterfront at Bay Street, Sag Harbor. Davis would be further remembered putting together talented musicians to jam and boogie on a parade float in the Southampton 4th of July parades.

Davis was a proud member of the Shinnecock Nation as well as a deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Southampton. He was a trusted member of the church family, and over many years served as electrician of the historic church that dates back to 1640.

Davis was predeceased by his parents and brother, Edward (Tish) Davis. He is survived by his brother, Bernard Davis; Bernie’s two children, son, Bradley Davis (wife Lindsey and their daughters, Ellena and Brianna) and daughter, Brittney Davis; Shonda Campbell, daughter of brother, Edward Davis; beloved partner, Geraldine Fanning and her three children, Leah Luzzi (husband Michael and grandson, Michael Henry), Karl Knotoff (wife Ema), and William Knotoff; Uncle Lucius Ware, Aunt Evelyn Davis and many cousins.

Family received visitors at Brockett Funeral Home in Southampton on Wednesday, August 7 with a service held at the First Presbyterian Church of Southampton on Thursday, August 8 followed by his final resting place at Shinnecock Cemetery on the Shinnecock Nation.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD, 21741; or to Southampton Village Volunteer Ambulance, 165 Windmill Lane, Southampton, NY, 11968.

The family of Arthur Davis wish to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses at Southampton Hospital, 2nd floor North, who attended to his every need, care and comfort; to all of Davis’s physicians, who the family holds in high esteem; and lastly, to the palliative care specialists who were the family’s GPS on this journey.