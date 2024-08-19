Review: 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' at The Gateway

Kaitlyn Davis as Carole King, Photo: Jeff Bellante

The Gateway has another phenomenal hit this season with its latest production, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Judging from the packed house, thunderous applause, standing ovation, and the enthusiastic comments heard during intermission, such as, “Better than the Broadway production,” this show will sell out fast. So, if you want tickets, drop everything and buy them before “It’s Too Late.”

This Tony and Grammy Award-winning jukebox musical, with a book by the late Douglas McGrath, premiered on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in January 2014. Well-crafted with fully fleshed-out characters and witty and engaging dialogue, Beautiful is an inspiring tale of talent, trials and tribulations, and, ultimately, a testimony to the resilience of the human spirit.

This musical extravaganza showcases the mega-hits written by two teams of prolific songwriters: Carole King and Gerry Goffin, as well as Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Also featured are the blockbuster songs written and performed by Carole King. These classic tunes and their backstories are the heart and soul of this theatrical masterpiece and a source of inspiration that resonates with audiences long after the show ends.

Beautiful opens with Carole King singing “So Far Away” during her legendary 1971 performance at Carnegie Hall. Through a series of flashbacks, this show takes the audience on a poignant musical journey, where they watch Carol Klein transform from an insecure but talented Brooklyn teenager into Carole King, the superstar. The show comes full circle, closing with King onstage at Carnegie Hall performing her feel-good anthem, “Beautiful.”

King was just 17 when she co-wrote “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” with her collaborator, love interest, and lyricist Gerry Goffin. Performed in 1960 by the Shirelles, this song hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100. King and Goffin went on to create smash hits for many rock ‘n’ roll luminaries. Eventually, King became a legend in her own right after she wrote and performed “Tapestry,” one of the most beloved and bestselling albums of all time.

Despite their successful collaboration, King and Goffin’s personal life and marriage took several dramatic dark turns, and this musical doesn’t shy away from their tumultuous relationship.

Kaitlyn Davis, a powerhouse performer, pianist, singer, and actress extraordinaire, was born to play the part of Carole King. Davis gave a nuanced performance, reflecting King’s ever-evolving personality from the shy, awkward, musically gifted teenager to the later self-assured, independent, and much sought-after megastar. Davis held the audience spellbound with her stellar performances of “It’s Too Late” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman.” Sitting at the baby grand, accompanied by the ensemble, Davis delivered a mesmerizing rendition of “Beautiful.”

Bill Coyne gave a riveting performance as King’s talented but troubled, philandering husband, Gerry Goffin. Davis and Coyne displayed incredible onstage chemistry, and their heartrending duet, “Take Good Care of My Baby,” was one of the show’s highlights.

The second songwriting couple, Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, best friends and good-natured songwriting rivals of King and Goffin, played a pivotal role in this musical. Emily Grace Tucker aced the role of Cynthia Weil and possessed the necessary charisma, charm, and confidence to realistically portray this funny, intelligent, and chic musical icon. Tucker’s delivery of “Happy Days Are Here Again!” was a real scene stealer. Lukas Poost was likable as the creative genius Barry Mann, a high-strung, kindhearted hypochondriac. Poost stole the show with his captivating performance of the gritty song “We Gotta Get Out of This Place.” Tucker and Poost showcased their vocals during their heartfelt rendition of the soulful ballad “Walking In the Rain.”

This production is teaming with show-stopping numbers. Grace Ellis Solomon rocked the role of Little Eva. Joined by the energetic ensemble, Solomon belted out the beloved party tune “The Locomotion,” much to the audience’s delight. Travis Keith Battle, Adrian Jstn, Devin Price, and Leron Wellington commanded the stage as The Drifters and blew the audience away with their sensational performance of “On Broadway.” Portraying The Righteous Brothers, Joshua Shea Coates and Leo Carmody delivered an unforgettable rendition of “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.” With their strong vocals and smooth dance moves, Janaysia Gethers, Jasmine Michelle Smith, Grace Ellis Solomon, and Imani Youngblood captured the essence of the Shirelles. Their polished rendition of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” was sheer theatrical magic.

Two standout performers were Angie Schworer as Carole’s chain-smoking, loving but bitter mother and Daniel Robert Sullivan in the comedic role of Don Kirshner, the larger-than-life music producer.

Larry Raben’s astute direction, combined with Deb Roshe’s electrifying choreography and Bryson Baumgartel’s precision-perfect musical direction, made The Gateway’s production of Beautiful a triumphant success. Janine Loesch’s fabulous 1960s costumes and Bo King’s outstanding wig designs added a touch of glamor to an already dazzling show.

The multi-talented ensemble was another big reason for loving this production. A big round of applause goes to Daniel Robert Sullivan, Angie Schworer, Travis Keith Battle, Devin Price, Imani Youngblood, Jasmine Michelle Smith, Grace Ellis Solomon, Britta Rae, Joshua Shea Coates, Leo Carmody, Janaysia Gethers, Ava Jones, Leron Wellington, Adrian Jstn, and Justin Waite.

This must-see show runs through September 8. To purchase tickets, contact The Gateway Box Office at 631-286-1133 or visit thegateway.org.