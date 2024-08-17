Event & Party Photos

Cameron Diaz Guest Bartends at Si Si Mediterranean Restaurant

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 08/17/2024

Amanda and Pheobe Kennedy, Lisa RuzziCamille Shepherd

Bo Weatherly, Ruchi Sura, Karen Weatherly, Marni BlauCamille Shepherd

Catherine Larsen, Julie WalkerCamille Shepherd

Chef Simon Cordes, Olesia LekCamille Shepherd

Daniele Barbi, Piero ZangariniCamille Shepherd

David Dalton, Bevey MinerCamille Shepherd

Diane and Blaire VaughanCamille Shepherd

Fran Obeid, Zach Simon, Leah WohlCamille Shepherd

James and Erin StewartCamille Shepherd

Jessica and Andy SicilianoCamille Shepherd

Kathy Murray, Michelle FerraroCamille Shepherd

Marcio Rodrigues, James Cosgrove, Adam CallariCamille Shepherd

Meghan O’Connor, Tricia Barborino, Jake Nicholson, Michael Barbarino, Emily BodianCamille Shepherd

Pamela Kotsaftis, Dana Mood, Brooke SzynalcaCamille Shepherd

Katherine PowersCamille Shepherd

Cameron DiazCamille Shepherd

Tara Galatt, Lisa PalmaCamille Shepherd

Tina Carletto, Danielle Klausner, Kylee McagaganCamille Shepherd

Actress Cameron Diaz was accompanied by Katherine Powers, renowned entrepreneur and founder of the beauty brand MERIT, in serving the actor’s signature Avaline wine at Si Si Mediterranean Restaurant in East Hampton.

The wine brand is a joint venture between Diaz and Powers and offers their take on organic wine.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles