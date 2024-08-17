Pamela Kotsaftis, Dana Mood, Brooke SzynalcaCamille Shepherd
Katherine PowersCamille Shepherd
Cameron DiazCamille Shepherd
Tara Galatt, Lisa PalmaCamille Shepherd
Tina Carletto, Danielle Klausner, Kylee McagaganCamille Shepherd
Actress Cameron Diaz was accompanied by Katherine Powers, renowned entrepreneur and founder of the beauty brand MERIT, in serving the actor’s signature Avaline wine at Si Si Mediterranean Restaurant in East Hampton.
The wine brand is a joint venture between Diaz and Powers and offers their take on organic wine.
Vetted Hamptons Resources
Hamptons Classified
Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.