Cameron Diaz Guest Bartends at Si Si Mediterranean Restaurant

Amanda and Pheobe Kennedy, Lisa Ruzzi Camille Shepherd Bo Weatherly, Ruchi Sura, Karen Weatherly, Marni Blau Camille Shepherd Catherine Larsen, Julie Walker Camille Shepherd Chef Simon Cordes, Olesia Lek Camille Shepherd Daniele Barbi, Piero Zangarini Camille Shepherd David Dalton, Bevey Miner Camille Shepherd Diane and Blaire Vaughan Camille Shepherd Fran Obeid, Zach Simon, Leah Wohl Camille Shepherd James and Erin Stewart Camille Shepherd Jessica and Andy Siciliano Camille Shepherd Kathy Murray, Michelle Ferraro Camille Shepherd Marcio Rodrigues, James Cosgrove, Adam Callari Camille Shepherd Meghan O’Connor, Tricia Barborino, Jake Nicholson, Michael Barbarino, Emily Bodian Camille Shepherd Pamela Kotsaftis, Dana Mood, Brooke Szynalca Camille Shepherd Katherine Powers Camille Shepherd Cameron Diaz Camille Shepherd Tara Galatt, Lisa Palma Camille Shepherd Tina Carletto, Danielle Klausner, Kylee Mcagagan Camille Shepherd

Actress Cameron Diaz was accompanied by Katherine Powers, renowned entrepreneur and founder of the beauty brand MERIT, in serving the actor’s signature Avaline wine at Si Si Mediterranean Restaurant in East Hampton.

The wine brand is a joint venture between Diaz and Powers and offers their take on organic wine.