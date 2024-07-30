Event & Party Photos

A-Listers Celebrate Cameron Diaz's Wine in the Hamptons

By
2 minute 07/30/2024

Cameron Diaz, Reese WitherspoonJason Lowrie/BFA.com

Molly Sims, Rebecca MinkoffJason Lowrie/BFA.com

Rebecca Minkoff, Nancy Juvonen, Erin LichyJason Lowrie/BFA.com

Katherine Power, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, Reese WitherspoonJason Lowrie/BFA.com

Avaline four-year anniversary dinnerJason Lowrie/BFA.com

Avaline four-year anniversary dinnerJason Lowrie/BFA.com

Rachel Zoe, Katherine PowerrJason Lowrie/BFA.com

Avaline 4 Year Anniversary Dinner in the HamptonsJason Lowrie/BFA.com

Cameron Diaz, Nyakio GriecoJason Lowrie/BFA.com

Cameron Diaz, Katherine PowerJason Lowrie/BFA.com

Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron DiazJason Lowrie/BFA.com

Katherine Power, Cameron Diaz, Jamie MizrahiJason Lowrie/BFA.com

Erin Lichy, Rebecca MinkoffJason Lowrie/BFA.com

Avaline 4 Year Anniversary Dinner in the HamptonsJason Lowrie/BFA.com

Cameron DiazJason Lowrie/BFA.com

Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, Reese WitherspoonJason Lowrie/BFA.com

Katherine Power, Cameron Diaz bartending at Si SiJason Lowrie/BFA.com

Katherine Power, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, Reese WitherspoonJason Lowrie/BFA.com

On Friday, July 26, Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power – co-founders of Avaline, the organic, transparent and vegan-friendly wine brand – hosted a chic dinner with their A-list friends at a beautiful, private residence in East Hampton to celebrate the brand’s 4 year anniversary and growth within the wine industry.

Diaz and Power first stopped by Sí Sí Mediterranean Restaurant in East Hampton to join the Hamptons long list of celebrity guest bartenders — several of whom have appeared at Si Si —and pour their rosé and white blend for guests before heading to dinner with close friends to celebrate.

The evening’s festivities attracted a star-studded guest list, including Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rachel Zoe, Molly Sims, Whitney Wolfe Heard, Rebecca Minkoff, Erin Lichy and others. Guests were served a specialty cocktail, the Avaline Hamptons Spritz, alongside the brand’s other wines. The cocktail hour included an oyster bar and passed hors d’oeuvres followed by a four-course meal with an accompanying Avaline wine pairing.

Avaline has become the #2 fastest-growing wine brand – up 79.4% from 2023 and has entered the Top 100 wine brands nationally. Diaz’s wine can be found throughout the East East all summer.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles