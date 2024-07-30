A-Listers Celebrate Cameron Diaz's Wine in the Hamptons

On Friday, July 26, Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power – co-founders of Avaline, the organic, transparent and vegan-friendly wine brand – hosted a chic dinner with their A-list friends at a beautiful, private residence in East Hampton to celebrate the brand’s 4 year anniversary and growth within the wine industry.

Diaz and Power first stopped by Sí Sí Mediterranean Restaurant in East Hampton to join the Hamptons long list of celebrity guest bartenders — several of whom have appeared at Si Si —and pour their rosé and white blend for guests before heading to dinner with close friends to celebrate.

The evening’s festivities attracted a star-studded guest list, including Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rachel Zoe, Molly Sims, Whitney Wolfe Heard, Rebecca Minkoff, Erin Lichy and others. Guests were served a specialty cocktail, the Avaline Hamptons Spritz, alongside the brand’s other wines. The cocktail hour included an oyster bar and passed hors d’oeuvres followed by a four-course meal with an accompanying Avaline wine pairing.

Avaline has become the #2 fastest-growing wine brand – up 79.4% from 2023 and has entered the Top 100 wine brands nationally. Diaz’s wine can be found throughout the East East all summer.