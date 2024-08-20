Chris Lucore's Spring Invitational Exhibits Local Art
By Jacqueline Moore
08/20/2024
Carol MohlenhoffRick Seigleman
Sara DiorazioRick Seigleman
Edward AcostaRick Seigleman
Martine Bellen, Stan WientkoRick Seigleman
James DawsonRick Seigleman
Elaine GroveRick Seigleman
David Slater, Bobby GoldenRick Seigleman
Sculpter Jonathan ShlaferRick Seigleman
Lisa Wassernman, Nathan Slate JosephRick Seigleman
John PomianowskiRick Seigleman
Dalton Portella, Lindsey NobelRick Seigleman
Michael FitzgeraldRick Seigleman
Anahi DeCanioRick Seigleman
Donna Cordi, Joan MacNaughtonRick Seigleman
Charles, Paula and Chris Lucore, Joan MacNaughtonRick Seigleman
Stephen LoschenRick Seigleman
The 57th Annual Springs Invitational was hosted at Ashawagh Hall in East Hampton, showcasing the talent of 124 artists under the curation of Chris Lucore.
A highlight of the invitational was the poster featuring The White Light, an original acrylic painting by Stephen Loshen.
Both the signed, collectible poster and Loshen’s orginial piece were made available for purchase.