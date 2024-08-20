Chris Lucore's Spring Invitational Exhibits Local Art

Carol Mohlenhoff Rick Seigleman Sara Diorazio Rick Seigleman Edward Acosta Rick Seigleman Martine Bellen, Stan Wientko Rick Seigleman James Dawson Rick Seigleman Elaine Grove Rick Seigleman David Slater, Bobby Golden Rick Seigleman Sculpter Jonathan Shlafer Rick Seigleman Lisa Wassernman, Nathan Slate Joseph Rick Seigleman John Pomianowski Rick Seigleman Dalton Portella, Lindsey Nobel Rick Seigleman Michael Fitzgerald Rick Seigleman Will Ryan Rick Seigleman Anahi DeCanio Rick Seigleman Donna Cordi, Joan MacNaughton Rick Seigleman Charles, Paula and Chris Lucore, Joan MacNaughton Rick Seigleman Stephen Loschen Rick Seigleman Beth Barry Rick Seigleman

The 57th Annual Springs Invitational was hosted at Ashawagh Hall in East Hampton, showcasing the talent of 124 artists under the curation of Chris Lucore.

A highlight of the invitational was the poster featuring The White Light, an original acrylic painting by Stephen Loshen.

Both the signed, collectible poster and Loshen’s orginial piece were made available for purchase.