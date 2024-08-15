Town of East Hampton Approves New Signs to Protect Wildlife

Signs protect wildlife in East Hampton, Photo: Chase Stenberg

The East Hampton Town Board unanimously approved a resolution on August 1 to temporarily set up a dozen new signs warning drivers to slow down in areas with abundant wildlife.

East Hampton residents have long been dealing with roadkill and animal injuries due to speeding drivers. To help combat this issue, the East Hampton Group for Wildlife has aimed to set up signs reading “Slow Down — Protect Wildlife.” According to Bill Crain, president of the Group for Wildlife, the town had approved the temporary installation of 40 of these signs two years ago. Crain appeared in the recent board meeting to request a compromise after being turned down last year.

“We’re here to ask for 12 signs — three in each hamlet,” Crain said during the meeting. “Thank you for your consideration.”

The recent request to set up more signs in East Hampton Town is part of the ongoing effort by the Group for Wildlife to conserve the rich natural habitat of East Hampton amid development and human disturbance. The signs were approved by the board, but board members expressed concern over the lack of permanence for the signage.

Due to the strict policy in East Hampton regarding signage, these wildlife signs will only be up from August to October.

“I’m not necessarily against this initiative,” Board Member David Lys said. “I’d rather see more of a permanent solution here.”