East Marion Fire Department to Celebrate 125th Anniversary

The East Marion Fire Department is celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding with an evening full of festivities on August 10.

The fire department’s volunteers will march down Main Road for a festive parade commencing at 6 p.m. starting at Shipyard Lane and ending at the firehouse to begin the celebrations. Following the parade, all attendees are invited to gather back at the firehouse for food, refreshments, and vibrant live music and entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m. To cap off a memorable night, East Marion has set up a celebratory 125th anniversary drone light show at 10 p.m. for all to enjoy, with no tickets necessary.

After beginning service in 1899, the East Marion Fire Department has boasted numerous old-fashioned and modern engines, ladder trucks, rescue vehicles, brush trucks, and marine rescue boats with pride down the streets of the Town of Southold.

The East Marion Fire Department encourages all residents to join the commissioners, chiefs, officers, and members in a celebration of their dedicated service to the community.