Elon Musk Slams Hamptons Cell Service & More During Recent Visit

Elon Musk at the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) Annual Hamptons Gala at Parrish Art Museum, Photo: Jared Siskin/PMC

Controversial billionaire Elon Musk didn’t hold back during his recent stay at the Capri Hotel in Southampton, calling out the Hamptons’ notorious lack of reliable cell service, slow Wi-Fi speed and the small size of his sleeping quarters.

“The room I stayed in at [the] Capri was tiny and the Wi-Fi is in desperate need of an upgrade, along with cell service in general in the Hamptons,” the SpaceX founder told Page Six.

The Capri is a $1,000-a-night hotspot known for its popular Ketchy Beach restaurant and attracting big stars.

The hotel’s co-owner, Mayank Dwivedi, sympathized with Musk’s frustrations. “While some people come out East to unplug and unwind, the biggest titans in the world, Elon included, also need to conduct business and the internet needs to be brought to 21st century standards,” Dwivedi told Page Six. “I’d love to work with [Musk] to modernize the entire network. It would be an absolute dream.”

Musk was in town for Michael Milken’s annual Hamptons Prostate Cancer Foundation Gala at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill on August 24 when he voiced his frustrations in front of fellow billionaires like Bill Ackman and Stephen Schwarzman.

“I had important texts to respond to on the way here and couldn’t… people were asking where I was, Timbuktu?” he quipped.