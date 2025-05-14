Ruta Oaxaca Chef Felipe Arellano Brings Mexican Bites to Rose Soiree

Ruta Oaxaca chef Felipe Arellano

Ruta Oaxaca is bringing delightful Mexican cuisine to this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Kicking off the Hamptons summer season and Dan’s Taste Summer Series lineup, Rosé Soirée will be held May 25 at Southampton Arts Center. Rosé Soirée is a tribute to the world’s finest rosés, including selections from around the world, Hamptons and the North Fork. Guests can indulge in exquisite bites prepared by Long Island’s top chefs while enjoying live music in a vibrant atmosphere.

Here, Ruta Oaxaca chef Felipe Arellano talks about the his Mexican inspiration, family food ties, and this year’s Dan’s Taste Summer Series Presented by Wilmington Trust.

How did you get into this line of work?

Working with my family restaurant.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Mexican cuisine.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Mexican cuisine.

What is your comfort food and why?

Mexican, wide variable of culinary from each state.

What is your favorite dish to make

Enchilada mole,

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Tacos.

rutaoaxacamex.com