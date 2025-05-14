Super Tuesday 2025: Voters to Decide East End School Budgets, Boards

Westhampton Beach High School

Voters throughout the Hamptons and North Fork will head to the polls on Tuesday, May 20 to decide the fate of 24 school district budgets — along with several board of education races and spending propositions. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect on the ballot across the region.

2025 East End School Budgets & Boards

AMAGANSETT

The Amagansett Union Free School District is asking voters to approve its proposed $14,048,403 budget for the 2025-2026 school year, which has a 4.5% spending increase over last year. Also on ballots are three propositions. The first would approve a tuition agreement with the East Hampton Union Free School District. The second would authorize spending up to $162,887 on a new school bus. And the third would create a capital reserve fund to upgrade campus facilities ranging from bathrooms to IT networking systems. Board of Education President Wayne Gauger and Vice President Kristen Peterson are facing a challenge from candidate Joseph Karpinski. The election will be held 2–8 p.m. at the Amagansett School.

BRIDGEHAMPTON

The Bridgehampton Schools’ proposed $23,499,778 budget for the 2025-2026 school year, which has a 4.1% spending increase over last year. Also on ballots is a proposition to spend $125,000 to support the Bridgehampton Museum and another proposition to renew the $3,000 annual lease for two pieces of farmland that are used for the school’s agricultural education program. Board of Education President Jennifer Vinski and Trustee Carla Lillie are running unopposed for re-election. The election will be held 2–8 p.m. at the Bridgehampton School gymnasium.

EAST HAMPTON

The East Hampton Union Free School District is asking voters to approve its $88,140,847 budget, which represents a 6.34% spending increase. There are also three propositions on ballots. The first would authorize using $3,284,880 in capital funds to renovate a playground and two classrooms. The second would replace a $7.5 million repair reserve fund. And the third would establish a new $10 million capital reserve fund. Board of Education incumbents James Foster and Sandra Vorpahl are seeking re-election and Belinda Bellas is running for an open seat. All three are unopposed. The election will be held 1–8 p.m. in the boardroom.

EAST QUOGUE

The $32,321,141 proposed budget that East Quogue Union Free School District officials are asking voters to approve has a 5.14% tax increase. Voters will also be asked to approve a $475,000 expenditure from capital reserves to fix the roof and art room. Brianna Gladding and Jessica Stalters are running unopposed for re-election to the board of education. The election will be held 7 a.m.–9 p.m. at East Quogue Elementary School.

FISHERS ISLAND

The Fishers Island School District is asking voters to approve a $4,376,221 budget, which has an 8.5% spending increase. Also on ballots is a proposition seeking approval to spend $150,000 on three minivans, furniture, and other equipment. Board of Education candidates Rosanna Anderson and Aleksandra Norton are challenging incumbents Catherine Edwards and Amy Harris. The election will be held 2–8 p.m. at the Fishers Island Community Center.

GREENPORT

The Greenport Union Free School District is asking voters to approve its $26,959,058 budget, which has a 6.2% spending increase. Board of Education incumbents Jaime Martilotta and Emily Whitecavage are running unopposed for re-election. The election will be held 2–8 p.m. in the elementary school gym.

HAMPTON BAYS

The Hampton Bays School District is asking voters to approve its $67,495,698 budget, which has a 2.1% spending increase and a 2.2% tax increase. It also has a proposition seeking approval to spend $300,000 in funds rolled over from last year to pay for repairs, renovations or improvements to buildings or grounds. Richard Joslin and Kevin Springer are running unopposed for re-election to the board of education. The election will be held at 7 a.m.–9 p.m. at the middle school gym.

MATTITUCK-CUTCHOGUE

The Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District proposed a $46,765,442 budget with a 3.13% spending increase that the board is asking the public to approve. Also on the ballot is a proposition seeking approval to establish a new capital reserve fund. Board of Education incumbent Lauren Ocker is running for re-election and Linda Stavrinos is running for an open seat. Both are unopposed. The election will be held from 3–9 p.m. in the junior-senior high school gym.

MONTAUK

The Montauk Public School district is asking the public to approve its proposed $24,564,115 budget, which has a 1.45% spending increase. There are also three propositions on ballots. One is to approve an agreement to allow students to attend East Hampton High School, the second seeks approval to borrow $38.4 million to renovate the Montauk School, and the third request is to spend $2.9 million on HVAC upgrades and other repairs. Leigh-Ann Hess is running unopposed for an open seat on the school board. The election will be held 2–8 p.m. in the Montauk School.

NEW SUFFOLK

The New Suffolk Common School District’s proposed $1,174,914 budget has a 6.34% spending increase over last year. One board of education seat is up for grabs this year. The election will be held 3–9 p.m. in the New Suffolk Common School.

OYSTERPONDS

The Oysterponds Union Free School District is asking voters to approve its proposed $5,841,258 budget with a 3.65% spending increase. Also on the ballots will be a proposition that asks voters to approve $175,000 in repair fund spending on building repairs and a second proposition seeking to establish a $5 million capital reserve fund. School board members Miriam Foster, Erin Stanton, and Thomas Stevenson are running unopposed for re-election. The election will be held 2–8 p.m. in the school gym.

QUOGUE

The Quogue Union Free School District proposed a $10,949,552 budget with a 4.52% spending increase that the board is asking voters to approve. Four propositions will be on the ballot. The first would extend school board terms from one year to four. The second would renew the district’s contract to send its secondary students to Westhampton Beach High School. The third would authorize the school board to fund its repair reserve fund. And the fourth would authorize spending capital reserves on HVAC upgrades. Board of Education candidate Maureen Krause is challenging incumbents Paul Bass, Steve Failla, and Gabriel Kochmer, who are seeking re-election to the school board. The election will be held 2–8 p.m. in the Quogue School.

REMSENBURG-SPEONK

The Remsenburg-Speonk Union Free School District is asking voters to approve its $16,794,247 budget with a 2.87% spending increase. Also on ballots is a proposition to increase the district’s capital reserve fund from $3 million to $7 million. Suzanne Saulino and Kevin Toolan are running unopposed for re-election to the school board. The election will be held 9 a.m.–9 p.m. at the elementary school.

RIVERHEAD

The Riverhead Central School District proposed a $211,434,500 million budget with a 4.95% spending increase that the district is asking voters to approve. Also on ballots is a proposition seeking authorization to renovate school kitchens. James Scudder and Matthew Wallace are running unopposed for re-election to the school board. The election will be held 6 a.m.–9 p.m. at the high school.

SAG HARBOR

The Sag Harbor Union Free School District is asking voters to approve its proposed $52,360,463 million budget with a 4.25% spending increase. Also on the ballot is a proposition to spend $975,000 in capital reserve funding on HVAC upgrades. Grainne Coen and Ronald Reed are running unopposed for re-election to the school board. The election will be held at 7 a.m.–9 p.m. at the high school gym.

SAGAPONACK

Sagaponack Common School proposed a $2,085,483 budget with a 2.31% spending increase that it is asking voters to approve. Elizabeth Barton is running unopposed for the school board. The election will be held at 7:30–8:30 p.m. at the school.

SHELTER ISLAND

The Shelter Island School District is asking voters to approve its proposed $13,855,325 budget with a 5.7% spending increase. Also on ballots will be three propositions. One seeks approval to spend $49,823 to replace a school roof, the second would increase private school busing limits from 15 to 19 miles, and the third would allocate $275,000 for the Shelter Island History Museum. Kathleen M. Lynch and Molly Kendall are running unopposed for the school board. The election will be held noon–8 p.m. at the school.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER

The Shoreham-Wading River Central School District is asking voters to approve its $89,324,075 proposed budget with a 1.29% spending increase. A proposition on ballots seeks to establish a capital reserved fund. Thomas Sheridan and Meghan Tepfenhardt are running unopposed for re-election to the school board. The election will be held at 7 a.m.–9 p.m. at the high school gym.

SOUTHAMPTON

The Southampton Union Free School District is asking voters to approve its $82,236,406 proposed budget with a 2.88% spending increase. Propositions on ballots seek approval to spend $2.7 million in reserve funding on HVAC and flooring renovations, $350,000 on two buses and $400,000 on electronics. Propositions also seek approval to spend $860,000 in capital reserves on renovations, spending $5 million to repair parking lots, spending $400,000 on classroom technology upgrades, spending $500,000 on three new school buses, establishing a capital reserve fund for buses, and approving contracts with the Southampton African American Museum, Parrish Art Museum, Southampton History Museum, and Southampton Youth Association. Rodney Pierson and Laura White are running unopposed for the school board. The election will be held at 10 a.m.–9 p.m. at the intermediate school.

SOUTHOLD

Voters are being asked to approve the Southold Union Free School District’s proposed $35,629,000 budget with a 3.18% spending increase. Jason Barkey and Kristian Prior are running unopposed for the school board. The election will be held 3–9 p.m. at the high school gym.

SPRINGS

The Springs Union Free School District is asking voters to approve its $38,411,791 budget with a 1.58% spending increase. Two propositions on ballots would approve a tuition contract with the East Hampton Union Free School District and establish a repair reserve fund. Board of Education candidate Gerard Picco is challenging incumbents Emma Field and Erik Fredrickson who are seeking re-election. The election will be held at noon–9 p.m. at the school library.

TUCKAHOE

Voters are asked to approve Tuckahoe Union Free School District’s proposed $25,678,063 budget with a 2.51% spending increase. Brian Doyle is running unopposed for re-election to the board of education. The election will be held at 7 a.m.–8 p.m. at the district office.

WAINSCOTT

Wainscott Common School District is asking voters to approve its $4,990,362 proposed budget with a 2.46% spending increase. William Babinski runs unopposed for re-election to the school board. The election will be held at 2–8 p.m. at the school.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Voters are being asked to approve the Westhampton Beach School District’s proposed $66,756,249 budget with a 2.89% spending increase. Dawn Arrasate and Elizabeth T. Lanni-Hewitt are running unopposed for re-election to the school board. The election will be held at 7 a.m.–9 p.m. at the high school.