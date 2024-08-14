Achievement Center for Children & Families Names Gina Griffin Director of Development

Gina Griffin, Director of Development for Achievement Centers for Children & Families

The Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) which has served the Delray Beach and southern Palm Beach County communities since 1969, has appointed Gina Griffin as its Director of Development.

Griffin is an accomplished director of development with more than 25 years of experience in the nonprofit world. She was with Junior Achievement for almost 17 years at the organization’s Broward and Palm Beach County locations.

Most recently, as the Director of Development at Junior Achievement of the Palm Beaches & Treasure Coast, she oversaw all fundraising initiatives, donor relations, and special events. Griffin has worked at other organizations like Kids In Distress, Caridad Center, and Habitat for Humanity.

Gina Griffin grew up in Kansas and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Kansas State University. She is a graduate of Leadership Palm Beach County, Leadership Lantana, Leadership Delray Beach, and Leadership Boynton Beach. She is a member of the Executive Women of the Palm Beaches; Association of Fundraising Professionals; Greater Lantana Chamber of Commerce as Board Treasurer; Boynton Beach Professionals; Boynton Beach Online Chamber, Junior League of Boca Raton; and previously served as president of her homeowner association.

“I’m ecstatic to be joining the team at Achievement Centers for Children & Families because of its mission, my early interactions with the organization through the Junior League, and the team members I have already gotten a chance to meet,” Griffin said.

“With Gina’s wealth of experience in the nonprofit world, I know she will contribute significantly to the continued success and growth of the organization,” Achievement Centers CEO Stephanie Seibel said.