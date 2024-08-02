Justin Timberlake May Need to Appear in Person for Future Sag Harbor DWI Court

Justin Timberlake appears by video during his August 2 arraignment in Sag Harbor court, Photo: John Roca/Pool

Justin Timberlake may soon be crying a river after a Sag Harbor Village judge said Friday that the pop star may need to appear in person for future court appearances in his alleged drunken-driving case.

The Friends With Benefits star looked tired and donned a closed-cropped salt-and-pepper beard when he appeared virtually to plead not guilty — again — to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court. The hearing came after prosecutors refiled the charge to correct a prior legal issue with the original court documents.

The “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer had little to say during the arraignment other than giving one-word answers to questions.

Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace also twice blasted the singer’s lawyer, Edward Burke for statements the attorney made to the media outside of the courthouse last week — and threatened to impose a gag order if Burke continues to do so. This time, Burke declined to comment outside of the courthouse other than to say he doubted the likelihood of the judge actually imposing a gag order.

A Sag Harbor Village Police officer arrested the “Bye Bye Bye” singer, who is free without bail, after Timberlake left the American Hotel on June 18.

Irace also suspended the Trolls World Tour actor’s driving privileges in New York State. The judge scheduled the next court conference in the case for August 9 but the Bad Teacher actor may not be required to return to court until September 13.