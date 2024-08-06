Love Binetti Concept Store Finds Its Sag Harbor Home

Inside Love Binetti’s new location at 17 Washington Street, Sag Harbor

After establishing a loyal clientele and determining their ideal shopping experience with annual Sag Harbor popups, Argentinian-born fashion designer Diego Binetti has firmly planted his roots in the village with the opening of his newly re-envisioned Love Binetti concept store.

Most recently located at the Matriark building on Main Street, Love Binetti has moved to 17 Washington Street, right by Joey Wölffer’s Sag Harbor boutique. The store is set inside a charming New England–style residence with a secret backyard garden featuring installations by artist Taryn Urushido.

“The beauty that we have Sag Harbor — the bay, the water, all these beautiful yachts — it feels like you’re on a holiday,” says Binetti. “That’s the beauty that I fell in love with, and that’s why I’m here. … After three years, in 2024 we finally found a home.”

The new year-round location offers ample space for Binetti and his team to offer clients a robust list of products and services. At the top of that list is the store’s namesake Love Binetti fashion label comprising chic, ready-to-wear, seasonal collections. Hot styles summer include silk and cotton printed dresses, chemise-style gowns, oversized jumpsuits and Egyptian cotton skirts.

Filling out the rest of the store’s fashion displays are pieces from modern international brands that are popular among the East End’s most sophisticated women. “What we are creating is a shop where you can find a very fine curation of brands that all complement each other without interfering with the essence or flavor of the other brands,” Binetti explains, summarizing the concept as a “mini Barneys.”

This summer’s assortment includes styles and accessories by Bonastre Paris, Carrie Forbes, Sophique Milano, Brador, Sensi Studio, Maison Boinet, Il Bisonte, Brady, Maria La Rosa, Inoui Editions, Reinhard Plank, Aristide Collection, Dragon Diffusion and Exquisite J; sunglasses by Linda Farrow, Emilio Pucci and PHTOBYA; and fine lingerie by Chiffique. The store also offers candles and fragrances from SOH Melbourne, Ligne St. Barth, Eau d’Italie, and Coqui Coqui, and two fine jewelry popups have set up shop in store until September.

The Washington Street space has allowed Binetti to introduce a variety of products for the home, as well. In the spotlight this summer only is the Missoni Home popup in the store’s outdoor cabana space. Set up like a luxury showroom, the popup displays furniture, tableware, towels, carpets, fine China, décor and more, which can be ordered via the Missoni catalog and shipped straight from Milan to the client’s home.

The international shopping experience at Love Binetti is proof of Binetti’s belief that the last few years have seen a major shift toward a more virtual, less location-specific business model. “We all work virtually … we became more versatile and adapted to the things that are possible now,” Binetti shares, noting that much of his team works remotely, himself included. “Myself and my partner, we spend our summers in a boat. We’re both sailors, so when we are not at the store receiving new merchandise or working with the team, we sail.”

Wherever the seas take Binetti, the roots of his business are planted in Sag Harbor, and he is eager to give back to the local community that has supported him since 2021. The first charity fundraiser that Love Binetti is taking part in is Shop for Hope, an extension of the Hope for Depression Research Foundation’s Race for Hope. From August 1–4, Binetti is donating 10% of the store’s proceeds to the charity. Then on Sunday, August 4, his team will be stationed at the Race for Hope 5K in Southampton, passing out water and towels to the runners.

Beginning in August, every other weekend through Labor Day will spotlight a local business in the cabana space. The first of these popups will be for a flower farm based on Shelter Island and will sell fresh-cut flowers.

The Sag Harbor store is scheduled to stay open until at least Christmas, with a short winter break being considered for early 2025. Love Binetti’s Palm Beach location reopens for its season in October 2024. As for the future, there may be a third location on the horizon — maybe in Colorado — but for now, Binetti is proud of what he’s built.

“I have built a clientele that is very faithful to the (Love Binetti) brand,” Binetti says. “When I opened the store, all these ladies were so pleased that I was here expanding and growing, and that gives me the gratification to not just do something that is labor of love … but also to create a space for other designers to showcase their products. Creating a curated multi-brand concept store, that’s what I’m all about … it’s like a beautiful symphony.”

To shop Love Binetti, visit diegobinetti.com or the boutiques at 17 Washington Street, Sag Harbor and 313 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach. And follow the brand on Instagram @lovebinetti.

